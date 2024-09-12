Accruit National 1031 Exchange Qualified Intermediary Launches Private Client Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Accruit introduces Private Client Group; the first of its kind, boutique 1031 exchange Qualified Intermediary offering.

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, a leading national 1031 exchange Qualified Intermediary, is proud to announce the launch of Private Client Group, a boutique 1031 exchange offering within Accruit. Private Client Group is composed of experts in the field focused on providing tailored 1031 Qualified Intermediary solutions that align with the client's goals and objectives.

Private Client Group focuses on providing high-touch service and strategic planning to clients and their advisory teams. By providing comprehensive analysis and proactive solutions to complex issues, the group fills a void within the Qualified Intermediary industry. As such, Private Client Group delivers unrivaled service for high-net worth individuals, family offices, specialized law practices, wealth managers, and institutional investors. With highly knowledgeable attorneys engaged in each transaction, the group delivers tailored solutions that meet the unique needs and goals of each client.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Private Client Group to our clients," said Steve Holtkamp, Senior Managing Director, and Chief Revenue Officer at Accruit. "Our goal is to offer a more proactive and personalized approach to 1031 exchange tax deferrals, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of service and expertise."

According to Accruit Senior Director Jonathan Barge, "the Private Client Group was developed in response to the demand from high-net-worth clients for a 1031 service that wasn't 'off the shelf.' Trust and strong relationships are cornerstones for the group's delivery of expert solutions, ethical practices, and utmost discretion required by these clients."

The launch of the Private Client Group is part of Accruit's ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the 1031 exchange industry by providing innovative solutions to its clients.

About Accruit

Accruit, an Inspira Financial Solution, is a leading full service Qualified Intermediary and developer of the industry's only patented 1031 Exchange technology. Founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, Accruit has gained the trust of thousands of clients and become a leader in the industry through its highly credentialed experts, consistent delivery of service, innovative technologies, robust security protocols and financial strength.

Press Contact:



Karlee Kilbey

3038657321



SOURCE Accruit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED