Fortis Novum Mundum is proud to announce the release of "Surviving the Collapse: The Defender's Guide to Guerrilla Tactics and Strategic Resilience in a Lawless Society ," a groundbreaking new publication that offers practical, no-nonsense guidance for those navigating the realities of societal collapse. This essential guide provides a comprehensive framework for survival, defense, and the long-term rebuilding of communities in a world where the rule of law has vanished.

“Surviving the Collapse”

In an era of increasing global instability, "Surviving the Collapse " addresses one of the most pressing questions of our time: What happens when society as we know it breaks down? Drawing on military strategy, historical lessons, and real-world tactics, this book equips readers with the skills and mindset needed to protect themselves, organize citizen defense units, and rebuild essential structures in the wake of disaster.

From mastering small arms in urban and rural combat to leveraging guerrilla warfare tactics and organizing secure local governance, "Surviving the Collapse" takes a methodical approach to preparing readers for high-stakes situations. Beyond survival, it offers a detailed exploration of how communities can thrive and rebuild in the aftermath of a collapse, creating a new normal based on resilience, justice, and collective strength.

Whether you are already living through a societal breakdown or preparing for an uncertain future,

"Surviving the Collapse" provides the tools and mindset to face the chaos head-on, rebuild what was lost, and create something stronger in its place.

"As societies face unprecedented challenges, this book provides more than just survival strategies-it offers a vision of hope and empowerment," said a spokesperson for Fortis Novum Mundum. "We believe 'Surviving the Collapse ' will resonate with readers who understand the importance of preparation and leadership in uncertain times."

Fortis Novum Mundum is known for publishing works that challenge conventional thinking and inspire global audiences to rethink their approach to critical issues. With "Surviving the Collapse ," the publishing house continues its mission to provide transformative resources that empower individuals to act decisively in times of crisis and contribute to positive change.

"Surviving the Collapse" is available in both print and digital formats at major retailers worldwide. For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact Derek Martin at [email protected] .

Derek Martin

Director of PR

Fortis Novum Mundum

[email protected]

