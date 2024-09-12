Huntington Bank Names Timothy Miller Chief Communications Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experienced leader brings strong track record helping organizations navigate periods of growth and transformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National ("Huntington") today announced Timothy Miller has been named executive vice president, chief communications officer (CCO). Miller joins Huntington's executive leadership team and leads Huntington's corporate communications organization. He is accountable for

companywide strategic communications planning and oversees all internal and external communications, including relations, crisis communications and executive communications. Miller reports directly to Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO and is based out of Huntington's regional corporate office in Charlotte, NC.

"Tim has a strong track record helping organizations navigate periods of growth and transformation," said Steinour. "His expertise will be instrumental over the coming years as we look to deepen colleague engagement, promote and protect our reputation, and introduce our franchise to new customers. I am pleased to welcome Tim to Huntington in this critical role."

Miller most recently served as senior vice president of external communications at PNC Bank where he led media relations, regional communications, issues and crisis communications, corporate responsibility communications, technology communications and financial communications. Prior to PNC Bank, Miller served in communications leadership roles at Bank of America, Brighthouse Financial and 3D Systems. Earlier in his career, he also served as communications advisor to the Prime Minister of Greece.

Miller earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Haverford College and master's degree in communications innovation from Ithaca College. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Charlotte Arts and Science Council.

