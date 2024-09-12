Rezolve AI And OXID Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Ecommerce Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Strategic alliance leverages cutting-edge AI and omnichannel solutions to enhance eCommerce platforms for over 2000 retailers.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (Nasdaq: RZLV), a front-runner in artificial intelligence-powered engagement platforms for mobile commerce, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with OXID, a top provider of eCommerce solutions with a primary focus on the German market. This collaboration is poised to bring cutting-edge AI solutions as well as omnichannel Instant Checkout to eCommerce platforms, leveraging OXID's extensive reach and Rezolve AI's innovative technology.

OXID is renowned for its OXID eShop, a leading B2B and B2C e-commerce platform in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Serving over 2000 Tier 1 and Tier 2 eCommerce retailers, OXID's key focus in this partnership is to introduce Brain Commerce to their client base. By integrating Rezolve AI's Brain Suite solution, OXID aims to enhance customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and elevate the overall e-commerce experience for their clients.

The partnership between Rezolve AI and OXID signifies a significant advancement in the eCommerce industry, bringing together AI technology, omnichannel Instant Checkout, and leading eCommerce platforms to empower businesses and drive growth.

Through this collaboration, Rezolve AI and OXID are dedicated to providing merchants with advanced AI and marketing solutions that streamline transactions, improve customer support, and drive revenue growth.

Roland Fesenmayr, co-founder and CEO of OXID eSales, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "As the co-founder and CEO of OXID eSales, I am excited about our partnership with Rezolve AI. This collaboration will bring advanced AI solutions and Instant Checkout to our clients, revolutionizing eCommerce for a better customer experience."

Peter Vesco, GM EMEA at Rezolve, added: "This collaboration with OXID signifies a significant advancement in the eCommerce industry, bringing together innovative AI technology and leading eCommerce platform to empower businesses. Together, we are dedicated to providing merchants with cutting-edge solutions that drive growth, enhance customer engagement, and optimize the overall eCommerce experience."

Rezolve AI is a trailblazer in the mobile commerce industry, offering AI-powered engagement platforms that redefine the purchasing process and enhance customer interactions.

Rezolve's suite of products includes a Large Language Model (LLM) that utilizes proprietary AI to enhance eCommerce and sales experiences. The "brainpowa" suite comprises Brain Commerce for conversational commerce, Brain Checkout for engagement, and Brain Assistant for knowledge management. Rezolve's AI and cloud-based platform caters to merchants of all sizes, offering instant checkout, omnichannel interactions, direct brand engagement, seamless integration with existing applications, actionable analytics, and a frictionless consumer experience.

This strategic partnership between Rezolve AI and OXID marks a pivotal moment in the e-commerce industry, as two innovative companies come together to drive growth, engagement, and success for businesses.

About OXID:

With 19 years of expertise and thousands of e-commerce installations of well-known customers, OXID eSales AG is one of the leading providers of e-commerce software in German-speaking countries.

About Rezolve AI:

Rezolve AI is at the forefront of the mobile commerce revolution, offering a powerful AI-driven engagement platform that transforms how retailers, brands, and manufacturers connect with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, Rezolve AI's scalable platform provides merchants with actionable insights, enabling real-time engagement and seamless transactions.



