Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Personality Mirror Necklace (MHO-424)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new necklace to show your feelings and emotions in a fashionable way," said an inventor, from Baton Rouge, La., "so I invented the PERSONALITY MIRROR NECKLACE. My design could provide insight, understanding, and a nonverbal means of communicating."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique design for jewelry. In doing so, it can be used to display the wearer's personality, feelings and emotions. As a result, it could spark conversation and garner a great deal of attention. It also could enhance style. The invention features an eye catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-424, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

