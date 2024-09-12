Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union To Acquire New Mexico Based Business From Mountain America Credit Union

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) expands Sandia Laboratory Credit Union's Albuquerque presence and brings new products and services to Mountain America Credit Union members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) and Mountain America Credit Union announced today that SLFCU has entered into an agreement with Mountain America Credit Union to acquire the portion of Mountain America's business located in Albuquerque which it will be spinning off to focus on other geographies. The acquisition, approved by the National Credit Union Administration, will be completed pending approval through a vote by the transitioning Mountain America Credit Union members.



The acquisition supports and accelerates SLFCU's long-term plan of redefining the cooperative spirit in financial services and being the economic engine of the southwest. Upon completion of the acquisition, SLFCU will have total assets of approximately $4.3 billion and will increase its footprint to 15 locations, available to all existing and new SLFCU members. Bringing on 15 new employees further enhances SLFCU team's talent and expertise in supporting members.

“Like Mountain America Credit Union, we are a values-based organization that takes pride in putting our members first,” said Steph Sherrodd, SLFCU President and CEO.“This acquisition accelerates our goal to provide an experience that makes banking better for more individuals in New Mexico.”

“Our primary objective was to find a partner as committed to taking care of members and employees as we are,” said Sterling Nielsen, Mountain America Credit Union President and CEO.“SLFCU shares many of our values, service orientation, our mission to deliver quality service and technology, and to provide valuable financial guidance.”

The acquisition will build on SLFCU's recent expansion in early 2024 with the opening of their Rio Grande branch where they now offer leading financial services and a reimagined banking experience to members in Albuquerque's Old Town area.

The transition is set to be completed over the next few months, pending finalization of all closing conditions and member vote. Until the transition is complete, Mountain America Credit Union branches will continue operating under their current name.

About SLFCU

SLFCU was named by Forbes as a Best-in-State Credit Union for the sixth consecutive year in 2023. With more than $4 billion in assets, SLFCU is one of New Mexico's largest credit unions by asset size and serves more than 140,000 members, with 12 branches in New Mexico and one in Livermore, California. Formed in 1948 by employees of Sandia National Laboratories, SLFCU's field of membership now includes more than 1,400 partner companies in New Mexico and California. Employees of those companies and their family members use SLFCU for financial services that include checking, savings, home mortgages, auto loans, credit and check cards, and investment services. Members enjoy a nationwide, surcharge-free ATM system and free online account services. The Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and is an Equal Housing Lender.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com . Insured by NCUA.

