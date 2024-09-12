Many Paths One Destination Announces Annual Event On September 28Th, 2024 And Speaker Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event in San Jose, CA to include representatives from local recovery organizations and inspirational speakers on the topics of addiction and recovery.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many Paths One Destination, a San Jose based non-profit organization, will hosts its annual conference: Thriving in Recovery: Weaving our Own Recovery Tapestries on September 28th, 2024 at 2700 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA. For this year's event, notable speakers include:- Songwriter and storyteller Matt Butler- The Phoenix and One Million Strong representative Andy Short- Author and LifeRing board member Mary Beth O'Connor- Duffy's Napa Valley Rehab Chief Psychologist Marty LajoieAlso in attendance will be a contingent of peer support recovery programs including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon, LifeRing, and Recovery Dharma, whose representatives will be available to offer literature and answer questions.Additional support and information booths include Support Systems, Momentum For Health, The Camp Recovery Center, Santa Clara County Re-entry Center, Santa Clara County Prevention NarCAN, Family & Children Services, Change Recovery, San Jose City College, Vista Health Recovery, and more."This is one of the few events anywhere that welcomes all recovery groups and organizations to meet under one roof" said Terry Estioko, board member of Many Paths One Destination, "The recovery community in the Bay Area is vibrant, and we strive to provide a venue for leading recovery groups and thought leaders to share their ideas."Topics focus on various paths and tools in recovery and will include:- Manifesting personal transformation- Accepting hope as a catalyst for change- Integrated recovery approaches- Personalized recovery- Active sober lifestyles- Sober spaces at music festivals and public events- And moreThe event will take place at 2700 Booksin Ave in San Jose, CA, starting at 10am and ending at 2PM. Event admission is free, there will be an optional lunch will be provided for $10. The event will also include door prizes and a silent auction benefiting Many Paths one Destination.More information can be found on Many Paths One Destination's website:There will be a live stream available at:About Many Paths One Destination:Many Paths One Destination strives to increase awareness and understanding of addiction and recovery, and inspire collaboration and community through events, service and outreach. They produce annual events which have included notable speakers such as: Danny Trejo, Kristina Wandzilak, Paul Williams, Matt Pinfield, and Father Tom Weston. Many Paths One Destination also provides outreach in the form of speakers at prisons and high schools, and also holds an annual art show.

Terry Estioko

Many Paths One Destination

+1 408-398-0593

...

