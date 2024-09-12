Free Boston Event Unites Venture Capital, Private Equity, And Registered Investment Advisors For Strategic Exit Planning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heidi Diemer

Legacy Capital Fund

The groundbreaking event, "Midgame and Endgame: Startups Planning for Exit Strategies at Stage NOW." is September 25th at the College Club of Boston.

- Heidi DiemerBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Frankenbuild Ventures, Rubicon, Crescent Harbor Private Wealth, The Legacy Capital Fund, and Basic Business Concepts are pleased to announce a groundbreaking event, "Midgame and Endgame: Startups Planning for Exit Strategies at Stage NOW." This free event will take place on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the College Club of Boston, located at 44 Commonwealth Avenue.Audience members will discover how to navigate the most critical stages of startup growth with insights from top financial experts in venture capital, private equity , and registered investment advising (RIA). This includes invaluable insights into planning for a company's future during the complexities of scaling, fundraising, and exiting a business, whether through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), initial public offerings (IPOs), or other exit routes.Who Should Attend?First-time founders seeking to understand midgame strategies and exit planning.Founders of mature companies poised for new opportunities.Serial entrepreneurs looking to refine their scaling and exit approaches.Investors, advisors, and RIAs involved in guiding startups through growth and exit processes.Anyone interested in learning about the endgame in the startup ecosystem.Key Topics Include:Understanding Exit OptionsMidgame Strategies for Scaling and Exit PreparationVenture Capital and Private Equity Insights on M&A and IPOsValuation TechniquesNavigating Complex and Cross-Border ExitsCase Studies and Mentorship LessonsAnd MoreFeatured Speakers:Cvic Innocent, General Partner at Frankenbuild Ventures, will share her expertise in evaluating the viability and market readiness of innovative technologies, particularly in the hardware, deep-tech, and sustainability sectors.Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President at Rubicon, will discuss the transformative impact of SaaS technology on city operations and the significance of strategic growth in the smart city sector.Jason Greenfield, Managing Partner at Crescent Harbor Private Wealth, will offer insights into client-focused financial strategies and the importance of service excellence in wealth management.Heidi Diemer, Chief Investment Officer at The Legacy Capital Fund, will highlight the integration of sourcing, managing, and monitoring investment businesses in Private Equity. With a focus on working alongside investment partners for a mutually beneficial exit.Marilyn D. Landis, President & CEO of Basic Business Concepts, will provide strategies for financial resilience and sound financial planning for small businesses.This event promises to be an insightful learning experience for all attendees, offering a platform for networking, learning, and strategic planning. Doors open at 5:30PM for networking while hors d'oeuvres and cocktails will be served.Location:The College Club of Boston44 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MASeptember 25, 2024, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PMAdmission:FreeFor more information and to register for the event, please see“Midgame and Endgame: Startups Planning for Exit Strategies at Stage NOW” at Eventbrite.

Heidi Diemer

Legacy Capital Fund

+1 417-224-5003

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.