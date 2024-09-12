Robert Half Named A 2024 Fortune Best Workplace In Consulting & Professional Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ), the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, has been recognized as one of the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional ServicesTM . This highly competitive honor underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment and prioritizing employee well-being. Protiviti®, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, was also recognized.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list, compiled in partnership with Great Place to Work®, is based on a rigorous analysis of employee feedback and company practices. To determine the winners, survey responses from more than 157,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the consulting and professional services industry were analyzed, reflecting a comprehensive picture of their workplace experience. Companies were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of position, work status or other demographic identifiers.

"This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to putting people first and creating an environment where our employees can thrive and make a meaningful impact," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our success is built on the talent and dedication of our teams, and we will continue to invest in their well-being, success and professional development."

This honor reinforces Robert Half's position as an employer of choice in the consulting and professional services industry. In the 2024

Great Place To Work® survey , 92% of employees at Robert Half said their organization is a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For, and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Explore talent solutions, research and insights at

RobertHalf .

SOURCE Robert Half

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED