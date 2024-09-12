PCBB And DCI Announce Strategic Partnership To Streamline Financial Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PCBB Integrates Domestic Payments with DCI; International Payments Coming Soon

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB, a nationwide leading provider of high-quality, correspondent solutions, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with DCI, the award-winning developer of core software, digital banking and fintech processing solutions. This strategic partnership integrates PCBB's enhanced domestic solutions with DCI's core processing platform, iCore360®. PCBB's international payments will also be available through this integration in 2025.

"PCBB's partnership with DCI symbolizes our commitment to bring seamless, efficient banking solutions to community financial institutions," said Sheila Noll, Chief Operating Officer for PCBB. "Our mission has always been to empower community financial institutions, and this collaboration with DCI will allow us to continue to provide swift, secure domestic and international wire transfers. It's an exciting step forward on our journey to provide our customers with an edge in the competitive global financial landscape. We are proud to be the first bankers' bank to make such an integration with DCI."

The partnership integrates PCBB's robust domestic and international payments with DCI's platform. It comes as a demonstration of the two companies' shared goal to help community financial institutions compete more effectively without compromising on service quality. DCI customers will have direct access to fast and secure fund transfer options all in one platform, resulting in a seamless customer experience. In addition to these features, customers will benefit from faster payment advancements, including Swift GPI, which provides greater transparency into international wires. Moreover, they will gain access to settlement and liquidity options for FedNow® Service transactions, further optimizing their payment experience.

"We're proud to be joining forces with PCBB," said Sarah Fankhauser, President and CEO of DCI. "Our integrated solutions will not only empower our clients but also help them navigate the complexities of domestic and, ultimately, international wire transfers."

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide. They're privately owned by our community bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI offers private ATM network/card management, FrontLine teller software, custom data analytics, risk/vendor management, and more. And, by providing digital and Fintech deliverables that integrate with any system – even those of their competitors – they offer unique partnerships to both existing and prospective customers. For additional information about DCI, visit or contact ...

About PCBB

PCBB believes in the power of local financial institutions to be the catalyst of small business growth and to enable communities to thrive. Our team is committed to providing not only the tools and knowledge our customers need to serve their clients, but also the partnership and trust they deserve. Our robust suite of competitive services includes cash management and international services, lending solutions, and profitability and risk management advisory services. These solutions help community financial institutions maximize revenue, increase efficiency, and manage risk. For more information, visit .

