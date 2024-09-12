Premier: JIDU Unveils Its Second Model - Robocar 07 Sedan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A in automotive intelligence, design and technical collaboration is revealed with the

JIDU 07, the world's first premium AI sedan. The ultimate design expression of the world's first AI pure-electric sedan, the Robocar JIDU 07.

JIDU (known as 'Jiyue' in the Chinese market) is a technology-first mobility company producing AI-powered intelligent driving machines. Powered by Baidu's advanced technologies and enabled by Geely's SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) infrastructure, JIDU is pioneering AI mobility. The JIDU 07 marks a significant leap forward, combining world-class design with cutting-edge autonomous driving capabilities. With the launch of its second model, the JIDU 07, the company is redefining the future of mobility. This all-electric sedan sets new benchmarks in both design and technology, embodying the ultimate AI-powered robocar that is ready to be driven today. Never before has a new brand and its second car been launched with such an emotive concept and accelerated technological advancement – JIDU 07 embodies an ultimate AI-powered Robocar that is ready to be driven today.

Joe Xia, CEO of JIDU Auto: "The world's first intelligent sedan, offering an unparalleled AI driving experience. The JIDU 07 is paving the way for a new era in intelligent, autonomous mobility."

The

JIDU 07 is an embodiment of sleek, futuristic design, featuring an ultra-aerodynamic body with a remarkably low drag coefficient of 0.249Cd. Its dimensions – 4953x1989x1480mm – combined with a 3013mm wheelbase, ensure a class-leading interior space. The design follows a minimalist approach, with physical controls kept to a minimum, encouraging users to interact with the car through SIMO, the vehicle's intelligent AI partner.

Built on the robust SEA platform, the JIDU 07 prioritizes safety with a torsional rigidity of 40,000 N.m/Deg and a roof capable of supporting up to 10.6 tons-equivalent to three adult elephants.

As the world's first intelligent sedan tailored for the AI era, the JIDU 07 integrates Baidu's bespoke ASD intelligent driving system, bringing forth a new level of AI-driven mobility.

Baidu's cutting-edge autonomous driving technology has enabled seamless navigation even in the most complex driving scenarios, with autonomous capabilities such as automatic gear shifting, lane changes, pedestrian avoidance, and unexpected left turns, autonomous point-to-point navigation, intelligent speed control, traffic light management, and more. It effortlessly navigates through high-speed viaducts and complex urban environments, making it a pioneer in intelligent driving.

On the powertrain front, the JIDU 07 is equipped with CATL's latest Qilin battery, offering an impressive range of up to 880km on the CLTC cycle. Its 800V silicon carbide technology delivers 530kW of power, enabling a top speed of 230km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds – placing the JIDU 07 in the upper echelon of high-performance electric vehicles.

This technical prowess is matched by its award-winning design. The elevated interior features a sleek silhouette created by the A-pillar with a striking 'Venus Curve' design.

The extra-large "clamshell hood," class-leading AI intelligent interactive headlights, door handle-free design, and wide rear shoulders not only enhance its technological appearance, but also evoke the allure of the ultimate sportscar aesthetic.

The JIDU 07 has received international acclaim, including prestigious honors like the Red Dot and iF Awards, following in the footsteps of the JIDU 01.

These awards solidify JIDU's standing as a leader in automotive design innovation. In addition to its engineering artistry, the JIDU 07 enhances passenger comfort with an extended front space of 1025mm, rear seat legroom of 530mm, ventilated seats in both the front and rear, and a three-layer massage system targeting key pressure points to ensure the well-being of all passengers.

The vehicle's performance is further optimized by its all-aluminum suspension, which provides both handling precision and stability. JIDU's proprietary iRTD monitoring system enhances safety by processing data 500 times per second, while the Brembo braking system ensures superior stopping power.

This second model marks a major milestone for JIDU, underpinned by extensive investment in research and development. With over $20 billion invested in the project, supported by Geely's $87.5 billion investment in the SEA architecture and CATL's $8.7 billion commitment to advanced battery technologies, the JIDU 07 exemplifies a commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive innovation. Eric Li, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, affirms: "Leveraging the industry-leading SEA intelligent evolution architecture and Geely's renowned manufacturing system, JIDU Auto unveils the JIDU 07 today, a testament to JIDU's commitment to excellence. This exquisite and intelligent sedan is designed to deliver an unparalleled driving experience, setting new standards for performance and quality."

Robin Zeng, Chairman and CEO of CATL, adds, "Through Baidu's AI expertise and CATL's electrification mastery, we have empowered JIDU Auto to develop cutting-edge automotive robots." As the proud owner of the first JIDU 07, Zeng's endorsement reflects the confidence behind this groundbreaking model. The JIDU 07 isn't just a car – it's a vision for the future of mobility, blending AI-driven innovation with state-of-the-art design, and setting new benchmarks for the next era of mobility.

JIDU Auto is on a mission to revolutionize mobility, is dedicated to driving a future where technology is a force for positive change, with a focus on expanding into international markets based on consumer demand.

Pre-orders for the all-new JIDU 01 and JIDU 07 will open globally soon, with first deliveries expected in the first half of next year.

*specifications and functionalities may defer in different markets

For more information, visit:

SOURCE JIDU

