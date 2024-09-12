Los Angeles Auto Show Announces Return Of Its Consumer Choice Awards - THE ZEVAS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premier global automotive event celebrates innovations in hybrid and electric with signature awards program

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Los Angeles Auto Show®

(LA Auto Show) officially announced today the return of its signature awards program, THE ZEVASTM (Zero-Emission Vehicle Awards.) Debuting in 2021 as the very first program of its kind, THE ZEVAS will again celebrate emerging and established automakers and their innovations in new hybrid and electric vehicles, and new zero-emission versions of existing models.

As a longtime supporter of consumer EV adoption and promoter of EV education, the LA Auto Show is proud to provide a platform to showcase the intersection of the automotive and technology worlds. THE ZEVAS 2024 will take place on Thursday, November 21 at AutoMobility LA 2024 (AMLA 2024), the LA Auto Show's global press and industry event that hosts thousands of automotive executives, credentialed journalists and media representatives, government officials, policymakers, technologists, designers, dealers, investors, industry analysts, thought-leaders, content creators and influencers.

This unique, consumer's choice award recognizes the top zero-emission vehicles across a variety of categories, and provides an unmatched forum to showcase the advancements and innovations that shape today's buyer interests, influence purchase behavior, and enhance overall driver satisfaction. Prior winners of THE ZEVAS include the Rivian R1T, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Fisker Ocean, Lucid Air, and Hyundai KONA Electric.

The categories for THE ZEVAS 2024 are:



Top Compact

Top Coupe

Top Crossover

Top Hatchback/Van/Wagon

Top Sedan

Top SUV

Top Truck Most Anticipated

THE ZEVAS are a celebration of the tangible impact zero-emission vehicles are making on our world. For the 2024 voting process, the first round will determine the top three vehicles in each category. Once the finalists are announced, a second round of voting will take place to select the ultimate category winners, who will be honored at AMLA 2024. Votes will be submitted exclusively at thezevas .



Tuesday, October 1 – First round voting opens

Friday, October 11 – First round voting closes

Tuesday, October 29 – Finalists announced. Second round voting begins

Friday, November 8 – Second round voting closes

Tuesday, November 19 – Winners announced Thursday, November 21 – Winners honored at AutoMobility LA 2024

"Electrification continues to be one of the most transformational forces the automotive industry has ever experienced," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "With consumer interest in electric vehicles remaining strong, and California leading the nation in new electric and hybrid vehicle adoption, the time and place is perfect to celebrate the consistent, proven innovation and positive impact of the category."

Following AMLA 2024, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

