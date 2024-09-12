Walker Hays, CRPS, CPFA, Amy Koch, CRPS, CPFA And Alex Snyder, CRPS, Join Duncan Williams Asset Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Williams Asset Management (DWAM) proudly announces that Walker Hays, Amy Koch, and Alex Snyder have joined our team. This strategic move enhances our commitment to delivering best-of-class wealth management services to our clients.

Our new team members offer a wealth of experience and perfectly complement DWAM's client-focused strategy. They understand investments and the unique goals and needs of families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Known for their professionalism and personal approach, they ensure that clients receive assistance and advice whenever needed, drawing on various services and resources.

Duncan Williams Asset Management president David Scully expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions: "We are thrilled to welcome Walker, Amy, and Alex to the Duncan Williams family. Their expertise and dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission. We are confident their contributions will significantly strengthen our capabilities and help us continue providing the best service possible."

Duncan F. Williams, CEO of Duncan Williams Asset Management, echoed these sentiments: "The addition of Walker, Amy, and Alex to our team underscores our ongoing commitment to attracting top talent."

Walker Hays shared his perspective on joining DWAM: "We chose DWAM because of their unwavering commitment to client service, innovative approach to wealth management, and dedication to supporting the community. We are excited to be part of an organization that prioritizes clients' needs and fosters a collaborative and supportive environment. This move allows us to continue delivering the high level of service our clients expect, with the added resources and community-focused support of the DWAM team."

Adding Hays, Koch, and Snyder marks a significant milestone for DWAM, reinforcing its position as a leader in the wealth management industry. The firm's dedication to excellence and ability to attract top talent ensures it will continue providing clients with the best financial solutions.

Serve Our Clients | Improve Our Community

About Duncan Williams Asset Management:

Duncan Williams Asset Management (DWAM) is a wealth management firm that provides personalized financial solutions to families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. With a focus on client success, DWAM offers a comprehensive range of services to meet each client's unique needs.

SOURCE Duncan Williams Asset Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED