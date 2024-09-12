Metabase Q Helps Risk Officers And Cisos Reduce Cybersecurity Risk With $11 Million In Series A Extension Funding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabase Q, the IT cybersecurity management company, today announced that it has added a new layer of proactive security, ZeroAPT Mitigator, in Batuta to further reduce risk. Batuta centrally monitors and manages remote endpoints and cybersecurity technologies giving IT and cybersecurity teams a shared view of risk, operational and efficiencies and actionable insights. Teams can then proactively reduce the likelihood and impact of an attack and if one occurs, they can increase response and recovery time tenfold. Batuta has more than 50 enterprise customers since launching last year and is deployed across 45 countries.



Chirag Mehta, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, said:“Visibility into endpoint devices is crucial for understanding and enhancing an organization's overall security posture, regardless of the protective measures in place. Effective collaboration between IT and security teams is key to operational rigor, and tools that provide shared insights, like Metabase Q's Batuta, can significantly elevate a company's ability to proactively manage cybersecurity risks.”

Juan Manuel Marquez, Global CIO at ECOM, a global multibillion-dollar commodity services group specializing in coffee, cocoa and cotton headquartered in Switzerland, said:“Metabase Q's Batuta is a game-changer. It's amazing what you can do with a single product. Batuta offers more than just cybersecurity; it helps you have a complete management console to control endpoints and have certainty that the cybersecurity technology you are running to stay protected is properly deployed. Nowadays, it is one of the most used technologies in our organization for both monitoring and execution, and that is where I think it really has a significant advantage. If we start measuring the speed at which you can actually deploy things, there is no comparison; Batuta is in a league of its own. Consolidating and updating over 30 countries, which used to be lengthy and painful, now takes minutes.”

The increasing complexity of cybersecurity management, coupled with redundant tools, has led to significant inefficiencies, elevated costs and security gaps across organizations. Companies struggle to maintain consistency and effectiveness in their cybersecurity posture, particularly when managing multiple locations, subsidiaries and acquired entities. However, companies can mitigate more than 70% of their cybersecurity risk through proactive endpoint security and fundamental practices.

Louise Ireland, co-founder, president and COO of Metabase Q, said:“We developed Batuta utilizing the learnings from thousands of organizations across all industries and levels of complexity: while every company has a different business, they all face the same core problem of centralized management and control of multiple operating systems and cybersecurity tools. Companies seek diversity for reliability and defense-in-depth but, more often than not, end up with visibility and consolidation challenges. We recognized that the opportunity for the biggest gain in cybersecurity risk-reduction does not come from better detection engines but from ensuring that the fundamentals are in place through proactive security.”

Metabase Q's Batuta is a cloud-native, multi-tenant endpoint management platform that combines IT and cybersecurity functionalities to proactively strengthen companies' security posture. The platform:



Improves patching speed and cybersecurity and IT technology command execution tenfold which dramatically increases the speed of response to incidents and remediation actions

Identifies unused software licenses, enabling companies to consolidate technologies and cut costs while enhancing protection

Verifies that current cybersecurity tools are working effectively, reducing the risk of a breach due to an endpoint with a disconnected or outdated EDR agent Centralizes cybersecurity management across locations including subsidiaries and acquired companies, ensuring consistency and reducing operational overhead

Batuta has a lightweight websocket agent that runs on user-level permissions without installation dependencies. The websocket connects to a central console via SSL tunnel and is capable of executing commands and scripts orchestrated from there. Unlike an EDR, it does not make behavior or signature-based decisions.

Metabase Q Adds ZeroAPT Mitigator to Batuta

ZeroAPT Mitigator lets companies harden Windows and Linux operating systems based on the latest malicious techniques used by most active Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). This enhances the Batuta's existing proactive security capabilities, which help teams assess an organization's current risk level and develop a path to reduce that risk through control and remediation. The new feature is in beta with select customers.

Sergio Eddy, Chief Risk Officer at Grupo Financiero Multiva, one the largest financial holding companies headquartered in Mexico, said“Metabase Q's Batuta has transformed our cybersecurity approach. Batuta centralizes the management of our IT infrastructure and cybersecurity technologies, providing us with unparalleled visibility and control and greatly improved our incident response efficiency. The incorporation of dynamic hardening based on the latest attacker techniques helps us answer the executive question of 'Are we protected against this threat?'. Metabase Q enables us to focus on our core business while ensuring our digital assets are protected.”

Metabase Q Raises $11 Million in Series A Extension Round, Bringing the Total Funding Raised to $16 Million

Today Metabase Q also announced $11 million in an extension Series A round. SYN Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive and innovative security companies, led both A rounds; and John Watters, former president and COO of Mandiant who is an independent board director of Metabase Q, participated in both. Robert Rodriguez, a venture partner at SYN Ventures and chairman and founder of SINET, a community of senior level cybersecurity professionals, is joining Metabase Q's board. The company will use the new funding to meet record customer demand and scale go-to-market.

Jay Leek, managing partner at SYN Ventures who was the CISO at Blackstone, said:“There's more spent in security than ever before, but many fundamentals are still missing. Often, security tools are not deployed properly or aren't working as expected, and many companies lack complete coverage across their organization. Metabase Q addresses these core challenges with Batuta, providing unparalleled visibility and control and end-to-end cybersecurity certainty. Their approach has been transformative to date which you can see by their incredible enterprise customer traction and is exactly the forward-thinking approach we believe will redefine industry standards.”

Mauricio Benavides, co-founder and CEO of Metabase Q, said:“Cybersecurity is borderless, and we want to make the world safer. We're focusing on taking care of enterprises' security so that they can focus on what really matters - growing their businesses.”

About Metabase Q

Metabase Q is creating a more connected and secure future by taking proactive security to the next level. Enterprises around the world trust Metabase Q's Batuta for IT cybersecurity management. Metabase Q is part of the World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community and the Center for Cybersecurity and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, go to:

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

...

+1-650-814-4560

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



