Glenn Laga, Co-Founder Of Commercial Solar Panel Recycling, Featured As Part Of Sale Of E-Data Destruction Company

Glenn Laga is taking on recycling in of solar panels in New Jersey--and beyond

With capital, connections and experience, the serial entrepreneur has set his sights on transforming the solar panel recycling – starting in NJ.

- Glenn LagaPHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the latest edition of Commerce Magazine , Glenn Laga, co-founder of Commercial Solar Panel Recycling , is highlighted for the successful founding, development and subsequent sale of Guardian Data Destruction , the nation's largest onsite e-data destruction provider.This feature article focuses on the successful deal and CEO transition that was supported by multiple, key members of the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ).While the CIANJ isn't taking full credit for the sale, Anthony Russo, CIANJ and CEO/Publisher of COMMERCE Magazine, acknowledges the significant role that the organization's members played in bringing the deal to fruition.Drew Maldonado, a CIANJ member and Private Client Advisor at Bank of America, was instrumental in introducing Laga to Anthony Moretti of Brooks, Houghton & Company. Under Russo's leadership, these initial conversations eventually led to the successful sale of Guardian.Kathleen Alexander, CIANJ Treasurer and Partner at SAX LLP, was instrumental in managing key aspects of the transaction's closure, including overseeing the 401(k) process and facilitating Laga's retirement exit.A serial entrepreneur, Laga is already focused on developing a new solution for the e-waste market: Commercial Solar Panel Recycling.“If solar is green, it only makes sense to create a nationwide, zero landfill solution for broken and outdated PV panels. With my partner Peter Goldenberg of High Tide Commodities, we have the knowledge, experience and network to tackle this critical issue in New Jersey and, frankly, every state. My background in logistics and problem-solving, combined with Peter's expertise and ethical approach to commercial and industrial recycling, makes us well-equipped to address the growing issue and burden of solar panel waste in landfills. We're operating two processing facilities based in California and New Jersey and already answering demand with locations in Texas, Kentucky and Minnesota.”Russo added,“CIANJ is more than just an organization; it's a key platform for connecting businesses and creating opportunities. We were thrilled to see our members play such a vital role in Guardian's sale, and we're actively engaged in network and relationship building within the New Jersey business community to support Commercial Solar Panel Recycling's growth and relevance in the Garden State.'"Commercial Solar Panel Recycling exemplifies Laga's enduring entrepreneurial spirit and reflects his ongoing support of CIANJ's mission of fostering economic development in New Jersey. The company is positioned to address the national environmental challenge posed by photovoltaic (PV) panel waste, offering sustainable alternatives to landfill disposal.Read the full Commerce Magazine article here.

