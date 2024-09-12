Keekaroo Announces Resolution Of Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOLGEVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, 2024, U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino entered judgment in favor of Bergeron in Flocast, LLC v. Movi Family, LLC, Case No. 6:23-cv-01174 (NDNY). Flocast, LLC dba Bergeron By Design brought this action against Movi Family for infringement of its intellectual property rights in its highly successful and famous Keekaroo Peanut diaper changing pad. Specifically, Bergeron objected to Movi Family's introduction of the competing Movi Cocoon diaper changing pad on the basis that the Movi Cocoon was nearly identical to the Keekaroo Peanut and therefore infringed Bergeron's design patent and also infringed its trade dress in the Keekaroo Peanut.



Keekaroo Peanut Changer in Grey

Continue Reading

After nearly a year of litigation,

Movi Family agreed to a consent judgment which the Court issued on September 3. As a result of the judgment, the Movi Cocoon has been removed from the market and will no longer be sold or advertised. In addition, the judgment confirmed Bergeron's patent and trade dress rights regarding the Keekaroo Peanut.

The design of the

Keekaroo Peanut is notable for its rounded indents in the middle portion of the pad which gives the Keekaroo Peanut its unique look among its various competitors.

This unique look makes the Keekaroo Peanut instantly recognizable to the purchasing public and has contributed to the enormous success of the product.

The Keekaroo Peanut is consistently rated as one of the top diaper changing pads in the market.

Because of its tremendous success Keekaroo Peanut, Bergeron has been, and will continue to be, proactive in protecting its intellectual property in order to avoid any confusion by members of the public.



Bergeron is very happy with the results of the case and looks forward to the continued success of the Keekaroo Peanut.



To learn more about Keekaroo, go to

SOURCE Keekaroo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED