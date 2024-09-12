(MENAFN- PR Newswire) José Rivera, Juan Castano, Amneris Morales, Moisés Kaufman, Florencia Iriondo, Graciela Daniele, Guadalís Del Carmen, Hiram Delgado, Jenyvette Vega, Karina Curet, Rosalba Rolón, and many more are part of the remarkable list of 2024 nominees.

Special Honors will also be presented to Carlos Arana, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eden Espinosa, Goya, Cesar Millan, Eduardo Verástegui, Javier Molina, Priscilla Lopez, Antonio Najarro, Luis Oscar Villanueva .

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA) announced this year's HOLA Awards nominees, including among others: Karina Curet, Graciela Daniele, Guadalís Del Carmen, Hiram Delgado, Danaya Esperanza, Florencia Iriondo, Amneris Morales, Rosalba Rolón, Jenyvette Vega , Buena Vista Social Club, The Gardens of Anuncia, and many more. To see all 2024 nominations visit

The ceremony, hosted by actress Isabel Arraiza and journalist Juan Manuel Benítez, will take place Monday, September 30th at HK Hall in Manhattan . The HOLA Awards Gala Benefit honors top Latino and Hispanic talents who have shown excellence in film, television, and theater.

HOLA will also present special honors to outstanding individuals who have made a significant impact in the worlds of theater, television, and film. Some of the special awards include:

HOLA EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Eduardo Verástegui

HOLA CHITA RIVERA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cesar Millan

HOLA JOSÉ FERRER TESPIS AWARD

Liza Colón-Zayas

RAÚL JULIÁ HOLA FOUNDERS AWARD

Eden Espinosa

HOLA EXCELLENCE IN FILM AWARD

Eduardo Verástegui

HOLA GRACIELA DANIELE EXCELLENCE IN CHOREOGRAPHY AWARD

Antonio Najarro

HOLA EXCELLENCE IN THEATER AWARD

Carlos Arana

HOLA ELIZABETH PEÑA BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST AWARD

Javier Molina

HOLA AWARD FOR DISTINCTION IN ARTS PHILANTHROPY

Goya

The HOLA Awards are considered among the most prestigious awards dedicated to honoring Latino artists in the United States. Past award winners include: Alfred Molina, Alfonso Cuarón, Andy Garcia, Antonio Banderas, Benicio Del Toro, Chita Rivera, Danny Burstein, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Héctor Elizondo, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lupita Ferrer, Mercedes Ruehl, Moisés Kaufman, Nilo Cruz, Pedro Pascal, Rita Moreno, Rosie Pérez, Rubén Blades, Sara Montiel, and the late director Leon Ichaso among others.

Logo -



SOURCE Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED