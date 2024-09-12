Africa Syringes Market, Revenue, Analysis, Industry, Growth, Trends, Companies & Forecast 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Syringes (2024-2030): Value, Revenue, Analysis, Industry, Growth, Trends, Companies, Forecast, Size, Outlook & Share: Market Forecast By Countries, By Product Type, By Usage, By End-Users And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa constitutes 1.4 billion people, accounting for 17.89% of the global population, with a $3 trillion economy. Despite its rich natural resources, Africa has the lowest per capita wealth at $1960. Economic growth across the continent is disparate, with East Africa expected to grow at 1.8% in 2023, while West Africa projects 3.3% growth, and Sub-Saharan Africa's economy slows to 2.5% from 3.6% in 2022.

Healthcare infrastructure in Africa is inadequately distributed, with only half of primary healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa having access to clean water and adequate sanitation. Additionally, the prevalence of transmissible and chronic diseases is on the rise, with an expected increase in diabetes cases from 19 million in 2019 to 47 million by 2045 in the African region according to WHO reports.

However, African nations are working to enhance their healthcare systems through initiatives like Universal Health Insurance, infrastructure development, and partnerships with international organizations. The African Development Bank Group and the World Health Organization are investing $6 billion to improve healthcare infrastructure and Africa's pharmaceutical industry, thereby reflecting a concerted effort to address healthcare needs and drive progress in the region.

Africa's Syringes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2024-30. Africa's Syringes market is expected to witness gradual growth owing to infrastructure of specialized facilities and growing investment in healthcare research and development. Additionally, collaborative efforts of the African nations under the Agenda 2063 framework would further augment research & development activities across the region.

Moreover, to solve the problem of rising diseases the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aims to enhance disease surveillance and response systems in Africa by funding labs, surveillance networks, and emergency mechanisms. Such initiatives are likely to boost the demand for medical equipment including Syringes within Africa.

Market Segmentation by Types

In revenue, reusable Syringes command a larger share due to their higher price compared to disposable Syringes. However, in terms of volume, disposable Syringes dominate the market share due to their affordability and extensive use in medical applications such as blood collection, insulin administration, dental procedures, and others.

Market Segmentation by Material

Plastic Syringes hold the largest market share in both revenue and volume, owing to their widespread use since their introduction. Their attributes such as safety, cost-effectiveness, disposability, and ease of use, among others, contribute to their extensive adoption. In contrast, glass Syringes are utilized in specific laboratory procedures or specialized medical contexts, leading to limited yet specialized usage.

Market Segmentation by End-Users

Syringes are predominantly utilized in hospitals and clinics for diverse medical purposes, thereby constituting a significant share of the market. As cases of chronic and transmissible diseases continue to rise in Africa, the demand for Syringes is expected to grow in tandem with the overall demand for medical equipment due to escalating medical interventions.

Market Segmentation by Applications

Africa Syringes industry is primarily driven by the demand for vaccination and drug administration, which together hold a substantial proportion both in terms of volume and revenues. They account for approximately 62% of the total volume and revenue share. This emphasizes the critical role of vaccination and medication programs in driving the growth and financial performance of the Syringes market in Africa.

Market Segmentation by Countries

On the basis of countries, the Syringes Market in Africa is divided into Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Morocco. Among these countries, Kenya is leading the market since the demand for Syringes is growing more and more in Kenya.

Africa Syringes Market Overview

Africa Syringes Market Outlook

Africa Syringes Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Africa Syringes Market Revenues for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Africa Syringes Market Revenues, By Types for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Africa Syringes Market Revenues, By Countries for the Period 2020-2030F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Africa Syringes Market - Porter's Five Forces

Market Opportunity Assessment

Company Revenue Ranking

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations Market Scope and Segmentation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Africa Syringe Market Overview

3.1 Africa Syringe Market Overview

3.2 Africa Syringe Market- Porter's Five Forces

3.3 Africa Syringe Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Types, 2023 & 2030F

3.4 Africa Syringe Market Revenues & Volume, By Types (2020-2030F)

3.5 Africa Syringe Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Material, 2023 & 2030F

3.6 Africa Syringe Market Revenues & Volume, By Material (2020-2030F)

3.7 Africa Syringe Market Revenue & Volume Share, By End-Users, 2023 & 2030F

3.8 Africa Syringe Market Revenues & Volume, By End-Users (2020-2030F)

3.9 Africa Syringe Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Applications, 2023 & 2030F

3.10 Africa Syringe Market Revenues & Volume, By Applications (2020-2030F)

4. Africa Syringe Market Dynamics

4.1 Africa Syringe Market Impact Analysis

4.2 Africa Syringe Market Drivers

4.3 Africa Syringe Market Restraint

5. Africa Syringe Market Trends and Evolution

6. Nigeria Syringe Market Overview

7. Egypt Syringe Market Overview

8. South Africa Syringe Market Overview

9. Kenya Syringe Market Overview

10. Morocco Syringe Market Overview

11. Africa Syringe Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Africa Syringe Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type, 2030F

11.2 Africa Syringe Market Opportunity Assessment, By Material, 2030F

11.3 Africa Syringe Market Opportunity Assessment, By End Users, 2030F

11.4 Africa Syringe Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application, 2030F

12. Africa Syringe Market - Competitive Landscape

12.1 Africa Syringe Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2023

12.2 Africa Syringe Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13. Company Profiles



Revital Healthcare (EPZ) Ltd

BD

AMECO

Polymedicure Limited

Nipro Europe Group Companies

Promamec

Afrimedical

HMA Medical Ltd

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. 1Multisurge (PTY) Ltd.

