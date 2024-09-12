Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2024 To Reach $16.97 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.32 billion in 2023 to $10.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to maternal and neonatal health awareness, healthcare access, high-risk pregnancies, telemedicine and remote monitoring.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, personalized medicine, increased premature birth rates, value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the major drivers of the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.9 billion adults around the globe were diagnosed, as overweight, and over 340 million children of 5 to 19 years across the globe were overweight. To curb the increase of obesity, weight monitoring devices can play a vital role by reminding the user to follow a certain diet or monitor the exercising habits of the individual. Thereby driving the demand for weight monitoring devices, thus driving the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market growth.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market include Philips Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, 3M, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as temperature monitoring solutions, to provide reliable services to customers. A temperature monitoring solution is a system that measures and records the body temperature of individuals over time and can be used to monitor people's health.

Segments:

1) By Type: Weight Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices

2) By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices, Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers, Temperature Monitoring Sensors & Smart Temperature Patches

3) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading TheMarket

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market share. The regions covered in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are the devices used or employed in establishing the size, quantity, extent, area, or measurement of quantities, things, produce, or articles for distribution or consumption that are sold or exposed for sale or hire at any basic charge, and a temperature monitoring system control and regulates the temperature of a particular environment.

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market size, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market driversand trends, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market major players, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment competitors' revenues, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market positioning, and weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

