Mavsign Appoints Automotive Technology Veteran Rudy Nieto As CEO To Drive The Company's Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOMBALL, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Document Signings, LLC ("Mavsign"),

a

market leader in remote document closings, fraud prevention, and compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Rudolph

"Rudy" Nieto as Chief Executive Officer. Nieto, a seasoned leader with a distinguished career in automotive and digital retailing, joins Mavsign at a crucial time of expansion and transformation. Mavsign is a portfolio company of

1876

Partners,

a

Tomball,

TX

based private equity firm that focuses on lower

middle software, technology-enabled, and data & analytics companies.

Nieto brings over 20 years of experience from industry-leading organizations including The Reynolds and

Reynolds

Company,

Open

Dealer Exchange,

JM&A

Group, and

Daxko. His deep expertise in retail automotive technology, coupled with a demonstrated record of driving operational excellence, positions him well

to

lead

Mavsign

through its

next

chapter of growth.

"Rudy's appointment comes at a critical moment for Mavsign," said Robert Burnett, Managing Partner

at

1876

Partners.

"We

believe his

unparalleled

industry insight,

particularly

in enterprise sales and technology innovation, uniquely qualifies him to lead Mavsign as we build on our strengths and expand into the broader digital retailing landscape."

Nieto's leadership arrives as Mavsign continues to enhance its foundation as a leader in compliance, remote closing, and fraud detection, with a focus on scaling these capabilities across the growing digital retail ecosystem. Under his guidance, the company will seek to further its mission of delivering secure, fast, and compliant digital contracting solutions to automotive dealerships across

the country.

"It

is

an

honor to

step

into

this

role

at

such a

pivotal

time

for

Mavsign,"

said

Nieto.

"The company's reputation in remote closings and

fraud

prevention

is

excellent

and

I

look forward to working alongside the talented Mavsign

team

as

we

seek

to

seize

upon emerging opportunities."

About

Mavsign

Mavsign secures remote closings of financial contracts for automotive dealerships using digital contracting tools, personalized solutions and innovative remote signing services for fast, secure and accurate transactions. Established in 2007, Mavsign has a history of excellence and is an industry leader in the provision of these services.

Please

visit

us

at

About 1876 Partners

1876 Partners is an emerging lower middle market buyout firm that partners with successful B2B software and technology companies to seek to generate value for its investors and broad value for the American economy. The company is headquartered in Tomball,

Texas.

For

more

information,

please contact us at [email protected]

