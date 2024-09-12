Adcellerant Announces Additions To Its Innovative Product Suite For Partner Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AdCellerant, a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, is excited to announce the launch of several cutting-edge advertising products designed to enhance the reach and effectiveness of our partners' marketing strategies. These new offerings, Netflix, Performance Max (PMax), and Streaming with Audience Targeting, provide a unique opportunity to engage audiences across various platforms with precision and impact.

Lauren Opeka, Vice President of Revenue Operations

"It's our vision to bring Madison Avenue-level quality advertising to Main Street Businesses," said Lauren

Opeka, Vice President of Revenue Operations. "These new products and features allow our partners and advertisers to reach their target audiences better and drive return on investment for their businesses."

Streaming Audio with Audience Targeting

According to eMarketer , the U.S. has 228 million digital audio listeners , with Spotify making up 106 million of those users . Consumers carry these channels with them at all times through their mobile devices, allowing advertisers to reach consumers anywhere and anytime they're listening. This solution easily incorporates non-skippable, brand-safe programmatic audio advertising into local marketing campaigns. Key features include:

Programmatic Audio.Robust Targeting: Behavioral, Contextual, Demographic, and Time Slot Targeting.Comprehensive reporting.

Additional features include companion banners that click through to a landing page on most inventory and the ability to retarget users who have listened to the midpoint or end of your audio advertisement.

Netflix Inventory: Expanding Top-Tier Connected TV Reach

In addition to AdCellerant's Streaming TV Premium product , Netflix has been added as a new connected TV advertising product. This exclusive option allows partners to seamlessly integrate Netflix into their advertising strategy without directly engaging with a digital service provider (DSP) or Netflix. By tapping into Netflix's extensive viewer base, advertisers can expand their reach to this highly-sought, exclusive inventory and connect with audiences in a premium, brand-safe environment.

Google Performance Max (PMax)

Like native advertising, PMax can ensure advertisements appear in the respective format within each Google channel, maximizing conversions and engagement. The new PMax product complements and enhances search engine marketing (SEM) efforts. With Performance Max, partners can reach more customers across Google's diverse channels.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui , AdCellerant effectively connects with its ideal customer at the right time. With an easy-to-use agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation and campaign launch to campaign performance. All within a single platform. For more information or to book a demo, visit our website .

