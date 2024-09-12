IDEMIA Public Security North America Launches Id2issuance, IDEMIA's New Cloud Credential Management System For Motor Vehicle Agencies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ID2Issuance empowers Motor Vehicle Agencies to effectively and efficiently ensure validity of driver's license and state ID applicants and issue identity credentials confidently

RESTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of

convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, has launched its newest product, ID2Issuance, a cloud native credential issuance and management system that Motor Vehicle Agencies can use to quickly validate applicants' photos and signatures, perform one-to-many (1:N) facial and fingerprint biometric matching, and document management for driver licenses and/or ID cards, all while keeping individuals' Personal Identifiable Information (PII) safe, secure, and private.

In issuing identity credentials, Motor Vehicle Agencies are responsible for ensuring that all recipients of driver licenses and IDs are the person they claim to be and managing individuals' PII conforming to the highest security protocols. With ID2Issuance, a successor to IDEMIA's Issuance 360 Back Office, agencies can handle these tasks quickly, efficiently and securely.

ID2Issuance equips Motor Vehicle Agencies with a full issuance administration solution for driver's licenses as well as biometric identification and a case management framework that identifies and/or prevents mistakes. Authorized users are easily able to track the status of a credential as it progresses through the process steps. ID2Issuance also helps with ensuring on-time delivery of the correct driver's license or ID or timely resolution of issues, while increasing overall agent efficiency and improving customer service.

As a next-generation offering, ID2Issuance offers new and improved features from IDEMIA's Issuance 360 Back Office. This includes:



Resilient Issuance Software: Built on Amazon Web Services, ID2Issuance combines exceptional scalability with top-tier security, ensuring that it can seamlessly expand or contract based on the agency's issuance volume, providing a resilient solution customized to meet any jurisdiction's demands.



Intuitive, Adaptable: Its highly intuitive user interface allows users to customize their own views to improve operator experience, and to only display the actionable information necessary for the task at hand. This reduces transition times and improves user productivity.



Leading Capture and Matching Technology: ID2Issuance utilizes IDEMIA's industry-leading facial recognition algorithms, achieving accuracy of 99.88% in the largest datasets. This is the highest accuracy ever achieved from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) testing, far outranking other submissions in unbiased matching relative to race, gender, and age. As Motor Vehicle Agencies validate a person applying for a driver's license or ID, access to IDEMIA's facial recognition algorithms is valuable in minimizing human error and bias, reducing workload on agents, and finding cases of fraud.

Easy Implementation: The solution can be easily configured to meet any jurisdiction's unique requirements. With no dedicated hardware required, users can securely and conveniently connect through a web browser.

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Motor Vehicle Agencies across the nation and are excited to equip agencies with another solution to improve their operational efficiency and experience for their customers," said Donnie Scott, CEO,

IDEMIA Public Security North America. "ID2Issuance is built on the cloud, so it is always up to date and accurate. It also provides industry-leading facial recognition to Motor Vehicle Agencies who are working to validate a person applying for a driver's license or ID, prevent ID fraud effectively, as well as save time and resources."

To learn more about ID2Issuance, visit us at booth #510 at AAMVA's Annual International Conference (AIC) September 24 to 26, in Atlanta, GA. To register for AIC, click here .

As a market-leading provider of solutions for Motor Vehicle Agencies, IDEMIA also offers a range of in-person and digital solutions for driver's license or ID issuance, enrollment, and testing.

Learn more here .

IDEMIA Public Security North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

