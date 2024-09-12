Ushur Launches AI-Powered Self-Service Solution To Modernize End-To-End Short-Term Disability Absence Engagement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supports insurance carriers constrained by manual outreach for critical absence-related communications and information sharing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, a leader in AI-powered Customer Experience (CXA), today announced the launch of an end-to-end solution for insurance carriers offering group and worksite benefits. The new Ushur solution is designed to streamline communications and information sharing across the Short-Term Disability absence (STD) journey.



“Approximately 40% of short-term disability applications are denied, often because the application was not in good order (NIGO).1 Missing information that is not acquired during the intake process is one of the main culprits for causing costly manual follow-ups, which can result in delays and dissatisfaction,” said Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries at Ushur.“With Ushur, carriers can guide claimants through complex processes, capture needed data and deliver the best experience possible, all while reducing staff burden and increasing operational efficiency.”

To address these issues, Ushur has designed and customer-tested a purpose-built solution that leverages its industry-proven AI-powered Customer Experience AutomationTM platform to provide fast, flexible and modular digital engagement for employees and other key constituents involved in the absence process. This innovative approach proactively and securely gathers or distributes education and information interactively, and guides stakeholders through every step of the journey. This prebuilt and customizable Ushur solution ensures information security by utilizing HITRUST-certified, HIPAA-secure channels to protect Protected Health Information (PHI).

A Fortune 500 group life and voluntary workplace benefits carrier leveraged Ushur's STD absence solution to reduce absence claim processing times from days to hours, with 50% of employees completing engagements within five minutes. Ushur's AI-first solution helped this client increase campaign engagement by 85% while reducing inbound calls by 42% and increasing NPS scores by 40%.

Ushur's absence engagement solution proactively delivers and captures sensitive information through secure and preferred communication channels, guiding employees through every step of the complex absence journey. To reduce friction and bottlenecks across the end-to-end STD journey, the process follows specific steps:

Initiate



Guide employees through the claim initiation process as well as next steps Proactively and compliantly gather information critical to claim approval

Streamline



Gather critical authorizations and e-signatures Automatically save collected information to leave systems

Update



Digitally communicate with employee and employer group admins through two-way, HIPAA-secure digital channels

Proactively share process updates and details on next steps Deliver case and care management support



Return



Seamlessly collect and share employee return-to-work date Guide and educate employees on the return-to-work process.

Ushur solutions are specifically designed to provide the fastest time-to-value with prebuilt experiences for the industry's most common and critical needs. To see this absence management solution in action, register for the upcoming Ushur webinar .

1Simply Insurance,“95+ Disability Statistics and Disability Insurance stats.” Simply Insurance. (2024).

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world's first AI-powered Customer Experience AutomationTM (CXA) platform and Experience Operating System, purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-EngagementsTM to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur's Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum and Cigna.

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

...eting

415-848-9175