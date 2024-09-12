South Korea Hemostasis Market Supplier Shares And Strategies Database 2024: Volume And Sales Segment Forecasts For 40 Coagulation Tests 2023-2028
Date
9/12/2024 11:31:32 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Hemostasis market Database - Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 40 Coagulation Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This unique report provides information and analysis not available from any other published source.
This database provides the 2023 supplier shares, the 2023-2028 volume and sales forecasts for major coagulation tests, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:
Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1) Activated Protein C Resistance Activated PTT (APTT) Alpha 2-Antiplasmin Antithrombin III Bleeding Time D-Dimer Factor II Factor V Factor V Leiden Factor VII Factor VIII Factor IX Factor Ixa Factor X (Stuart Factor) Factor Xa Factor XI Factor XII Factor XIII Fibrin Degradation Products Fibrinogen Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia Lupus Anticoagulants Plasmin Plasminogen Plasminogen Activator Inhib. Platelet Function/Aggregation Protein C Protein S Prothrombin Mutation Prothrombin Time (PT) Reptilase Time Sickle Cell TEG Thrombin Time Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12092024004107003653ID1108667457
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.