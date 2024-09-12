(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 China Hemostasis Analyzers and Reagents - Chromogenic, Immunodiagnostic, Molecular Coagulation Test Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts - Competitive Shares and Growth Strategies, Latest Technologies and Instrumentation Pipeline, Emerging Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging business opportunities during the next five years.

The report explores market and technological trends; provides reagent, instrument and test volume for 40 coagulation procedures; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

Competitive Assessments

Extensive strategic profiles of major suppliers and emerging market entrants.

Current and Emerging Products



Review of established and emerging procedures. Comparison of automated and semi-automated analyzers.

Technology Review



Analysis of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications. Comprehensive listings of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Strategic Recommendations



Product development and business expansion opportunities with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies for instrument and reagent suppliers. Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Coagulation Tests Analyzed in the Report



Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1)

Activated Protein C Resistance

Activated PTT (APTT)

Alpha 2-Antiplasmin

Antithrombin III

Bleeding Time

D-Dimer

Factor II

Factor V

Factor V Leiden

Factor VII

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Factor Ixa

Factor X (Stuart Factor)

Factor Xa

Factor XI

Factor XII

Factor XIII

Fibrin Degradation Products

Fibrinogen

Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation

Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa

Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Plasmin

Plasminogen

Plasminogen Activator Inhib.

Platelet Function/Aggregation

Protein C

Protein S

Prothrombin Mutation

Prothrombin Time (PT)

Reptilase Time

Thrombin Time Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag



