Hemostasis Market Database 2024: US, Europe, Japan Supplier Shares And Strategies, Volume And Sales Segment Forecasts For 40 Coagulation Tests, 2023-2028


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemostasis market Database for the US, Europe, Japan - Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 40 Coagulation Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This unique report provides information and analysis not available from any other published source.
This database provides the 2023 supplier shares, the 2023-2028 volume and sales forecasts for major coagulation tests, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:

  • Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1)
  • Activated Protein C Resistance
  • Activated PTT (APTT)
  • Alpha 2-Antiplasmin
  • Antithrombin III
  • Bleeding Time
  • D-Dimer
  • Factor II
  • Factor V
  • Factor V Leiden
  • Factor VII
  • Factor VIII
  • Factor IX
  • Factor Ixa
  • Factor X (Stuart Factor)
  • Factor Xa
  • Factor XI
  • Factor XII
  • Factor XIII
  • Fibrin Degradation Products
  • Fibrinogen
  • Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation
  • Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa
  • Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia
  • Lupus Anticoagulants
  • Plasmin
  • Plasminogen
  • Plasminogen Activator Inhib.
  • Platelet Function/Aggregation
  • Protein C
  • Protein S
  • Prothrombin Mutation
  • Prothrombin Time (PT)
  • Reptilase Time
  • Sickle Cell
  • TEG
  • Thrombin Time
  • Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

