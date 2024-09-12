Global Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The voice prosthesis devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.76 billion in 2023 to $1.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of laryngeal cancer, aging population, speech rehabilitation awareness, support from healthcare providers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The voice prosthesis devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to minimally invasive techniques, emerging markets growth, regulatory support and reimbursement, telehealth and remote speech therapy.

Growth Driver Of The Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing number of larynx cancers is expected to boost the growth of the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market going forward. Larynx cancer, also known as laryngeal cancer, refers to a type of cancer that develops in the tissues of the larynx, which is commonly referred to as the voice box. Laryngeal cancer often requires surgical removal of the larynx (total laryngectomy) to treat the disease. This surgical procedure results in the loss of the patient's natural voice. Consequently, individuals who undergo laryngectomy may seek voice restoration options, creating a demand for voice prosthesis devices.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market include Atos Medical AB, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik - Vertrieb GmbH, ServonaGmBH, Acclarent Inc., Karl Storz Gmbh& Co. Kg.

Technological advancements of voice prosthesis devices and equipment have increased various properties of devices including, a lifetime of the device, simple and easy maintenance by patients, and comfortable outpatient replacements.

Segments:

1) By Device Type: Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices, Non-Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices

2) By Product Type: Soft Valve Assembly, Hard Valve Assembly, Other Product Types

3) By Valve Type: Blom-Singer valve, Provox valve, Groningen valve

4) By Material: Silicone Rubber, Silicone, Fluoroplastic, Silver Oxide, Other Materials

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market share. The regions covered in the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Voice prosthesis devices and equipment provide the capability to speak for patients who have undergone laryngectomy (removal of the larynx). These devices are placed in the tracheoesophageal puncture, an opening created between the trachea (windpipe) and the esophagus (food pipe) by surgeons.

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on voice prosthesis devices and equipment market size, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market driversand trends, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market major players, voice prosthesis devices and equipment competitors' revenues, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market positioning, and voice prosthesis devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The voice prosthesis devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

