Inter-Department National Hockey: FCI, Railways SPB, Petroleum SPB & SSCB Reach Semis

Pune, Sep 12 (IANS) Sports Board, Services Sports Control Board, Railway Sports Promotion Board, and Food Corporation of India secure their spots in the semis after succeeding in their respective matches on Day 8 of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey in Pimpri.

In the first quarterfinal, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Steel Sports Board 6-2. Talwinder Singh (34', 42', 44') led the scoring with a hat-trick, while Rosan Minz (1'), Yousuf Affan (41'), and Jagwant Singh (55') added to the tally. Steel Plant Sports Board's goals came from Sem Munda (11') and Abdul Qadir (29').

The second quarterfinal saw Services Sports Control Board edge past Comptroller & Auditor General India 2-1 in a tightly contested match. Early goals from Sukhdev (3') and Pratap Shinde (39') sealed the win for Services Sports Control Board, while Manish Yadav (12') scored for Comptroller & Auditor General India.

Railway Sports Promotion Board claimed a 3-2 victory over Sports Authority of India in the third quarterfinal. Shivam Anand (3') opened the scoring for Railway Sports Promotion Board, with further contributions from Yuvraj Walmiki (19') and Joginder Singh (53'). Despite a valiant effort from Pankaj (8', 58') for Sports Authority of India, they ultimately fell short.

In the last quarterfinal, Food Corporation of India staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Punjab National Bank 2-1. Gursimran Singh (14') gave Punjab National Bank an early lead, but late goals from Paramvir Singh (58') and Boby Singh Dhami (59') ensured Food Corporation of India's place in the semis.