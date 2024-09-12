Bestselling Authors Mark Harmon And Leon Carroll, Jr. Return To Release Ghosts Of Panama From Harper Select On November 19, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) After the success of their first book, Ghosts of Honolulu, the NCIS team reunite to tell the gripping story of Naval Investigative Service agents working the most dangerous beat in the world – the narco-state of Panama in the late 1980s.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harper Select will publish the next installment from Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll,

Jr.,

Ghosts of Panama: A Strongman Out of Control, A Murdered Marine, and the Special Agents Caught in the Middle of an Invasion, on November 19, 2024.

Panama, 1989.

The once warm relationship between United States and Gen. Manuel Noriega has eroded dangerously. Newly elected President George H.W. Bush has declared the strongman a drug trafficker and a rigger of elections. Intimidation on the streets is a daily reality for U.S. personnel and their families. The nation is a powder keg.



Courtesy of Harper Select, an imprint of HarperCollins Focus.

Courtesy of Harper Select, an imprint of HarperCollins Focus.

Continue Reading

Naval Investigative

Service (NIS) Special Agent Rick Yell has worked the job in Panama since 1986, and lives there with his wife Annya and infant child. Like most NIS agents, he's a civilian with no military rank with a specialty in working criminal cases. The dynamic changes suddenly when Yell inadvertently develops an intelligence source with unparalleled access to the Noriega regime.

Now the agent is thrust into a world of spy-versus-spy, of secret meetings and hidden documents.



Yell's source – known as "The Old Man" – warns when Cuban military personnel arrive and identifies anti-American officers within the Panamanian Defense Forces, and helps track Noriega's movements, agitating for the dictator's kidnapping.

The reports created by Yell and his NIS colleagues shape the decisions made in Washington D.C., CIA headquarters in Langley and the innermost sanctums of Pentagon.

The powder keg is lit on December 16, 1989, when a young U.S. Marine is gunned down at a checkpoint in Panama City. Yell and his cadre of trusted agents deploy immediately to investigate the killing, and what they determine will decide the fate of two nations. When President Bush hears the details they uncover, he orders an invasion that puts Yell's family, informants and fellow agents directly in harm's way.



Using a blend of research and interviews with the NIS agents who were directly involved,

Ghosts of Panama reveals the untold, clandestine story of counterintelligence professionals placed in a pressure cooker assignment of historic proportions.

Ghosts of Panama will be available November 19, 2024, in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook. You can pre-order today at: .

Harmon and Carroll's first book together, Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, follows a U.S. naval counterintelligence officer working to safeguard Pearl Harbor and a Japanese spy ordered to Hawaii to gather information on the American fleet. On December 7, 1941, their hidden stories are exposed by a morning of bloodshed that will change the world forever. After a successful release, spending multiple weeks on

The New York Times'

Best Seller List,

Ghosts of Honolulu is now available in paperback. The book was chosen as a Barnes & Noble Book Pick for September 2024. There will be an in-person author event at the Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA on September 14. See more details here: .

ABOUT MARK HARMON:

MARK HARMON starred as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on

NCIS

and also served as executive producer of the show. On the new CBS series,

NCIS: Origins

which explores the early career of Gibbs, Harmon will serve as narrator in addition to executive producer. In other television work, Hamon received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the critically acclaimed

The West Wing

and for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Special for

Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years. Other credits include

Reasonable Doubts, for which he received two Golden Globe nominations,

Chicago Hope, From Earth to the Moon, St. Elsewhere, and

Moonlighting.

ABOUT LEON CARROLL, JR.:

LEON

CARROLL,

Jr. co-authored the

New York Times

bestseller

Ghosts of Honolulu. He previously served as technical advisor on the hit drama

NCIS

for twenty-one seasons and is currently working on the new show

NCIS: Origins. Previously, he was a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Major.

Leon

then began a twenty-year career as a Special Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). He served in seven different locations, including tours as a Special Agent Afloat on the USS Ranger (CV-61) and as the Special Agent in Charge of NCIS offices in the Republic of Panama and the Pacific Northwest.

ABOUT HARPER SELECT:

Harper Select, based in Nashville, TN, publishes an exclusive number of hand-selected memoirs

and narrative nonfiction

each year. Recent NYT Bestsellers include books from Joanna Gaines, Mark Harmon, Leon Carroll, Jr., and Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean.

Contacts:

Kevin Smith, Senior Publicity Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Harper Select

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED