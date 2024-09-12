Titan Cloud Surpasses Growth Milestone, More Than Doubling Revenue & Customers In Two Years Amid Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founder and CEO David Freese becomes Chairman as COO Brett Garrett takes the helm as CEO

Titan Cloud , the leading Asset Optimization software provider, today announced a significant milestone: the company has doubled its customer base and revenue in the last two years, driven by rising demand for its fuel optimization

and and logistics solutions . This growth has enabled Titan Cloud to expand into new global markets, further boosting its potential.

As the company celebrates this success, Titan Cloud is also undergoing a planned leadership transition. David Freese, Founder and CEO will transition from his executive role to serve as Chairman of the Board, while Brett Garrett , formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been named Titan Cloud's new CEO.



This leadership change reflects Titan Cloud's ongoing commitment to software innovation, delivering exceptional customer value, and attracting top industry talent. Furthermore, Brett Garrett's appointment as CEO signals our continued focus on delivering results. His proven track record will drive global growth and advance our position as the leading provider of downstream fuel supply chain software.

"After leading Titan Cloud since its inception in 2012, I'm proud to pass the torch to Brett, who has been instrumental to our success as COO," said David Freese. "This carefully planned transition aligns with our vision for the future and reflects our confidence in Brett's ability to guide Titan Cloud into its next chapter. I look forward to supporting the company in my role as Chairman of the Board."

David, a visionary leader who has steered Titan Cloud through transformative milestones-including the evolution from a robust environmental compliance solution to the industry's premier end-to-end fuel platform -will continue to guide the company's strategic direction as Chairman. David added, "I am incredibly proud of our journey at Titan Cloud. Brett's exceptional leadership and deep understanding of our business makes him the ideal successor to drive us forward."

Brett brings with him a wealth of experience, having transformed Titan Cloud's operations during a period of rapid change and growth. His deep business insight and strong leadership skills make him ideally suited to lead Titan Cloud through its next phase of expansion.

"Titan Cloud is a high-growth software company that is leading the charge in the fuel industry. I am honored to step into this role and drive our unwavering commitment as the premier fuel platform for customers who need to swiftly navigate market shifts," said Brett Garrett. "With David's support and the expertise of our exceptional team, the future of Titan Cloud has never been brighter."

Titan Cloud's market leadership is evident in a series of recent partnerships and customer wins, including:



A key partnership with the largest U.S. supermarket operator, expanding its reach to 35 states and 2,100 sites.

Enhancing scalable growth for mid-sized fuel retailers like Pops Mart and Times Oil through its Fuel Asset Optimization platform. Expanded presence in Europe and North Africa through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, while also strengthening its position in the Middle East with Kuwaiti fuel marketer SOOR .

For customers and partners, this transition reinforces stability and sets the stage for continued success. Titan Cloud remains committed to delivering the most comprehensive fuel management solutions in the industry. Looking ahead, Brett Garrett added, "Within the next three years, Titan Cloud will be an even more dominant force in the downstream fuel supply chain industry. Our trajectory is set, and we are poised to lead on a global scale."

About Titan Cloud

Titan Cloud provides an industry-leading Fuel Asset Optimization software platform to help customers effectively decrease fuel supply and logistics costs, reduce environmental compliance risk, lower maintenance costs, and increase revenue. Entrusted by a customer base that includes the biggest names in the retail petroleum industry and commercial fleet market, Titan's software platform currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline throughput and covers more than 85,000 facilities. Working with this extensive network enables Titan to provide its customers with compelling data and analytics that they can use to manage risk and fuel profit. Launched in 2012, the company is headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at



