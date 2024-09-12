Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: AI Technology's Huge Impact Attracts Big Tech Companies For Long Term Investments
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social media - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media was valued at an estimated US$2.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the AI in social media market is driven by several factors, reflecting the evolving needs and technological advancements within the industry. One significant driver is the increasing volume of data generated by social media users, necessitating advanced AI algorithms to analyze and leverage this data effectively. The rising demand for personalized user experiences and targeted advertising also propels the adoption of AI technologies. Additionally, the need for efficient and scalable content moderation solutions to manage the vast amounts of user-generated content is a crucial factor.
The proliferation of social media platforms and the competitive landscape push companies to continuously innovate and integrate AI to enhance their services. Furthermore, advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision technologies enable more sophisticated AI applications, driving their adoption in social media. Lastly, the increasing concerns about privacy and security, coupled with regulatory pressures, compel social media companies to utilize AI for robust content and user management solutions, ensuring compliance and maintaining user trust. These factors collectively drive the rapid growth and integration of AI in the social media sector.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Adoption of AI Due to Pandemic to Drive Long Term Growth COVID-19 Pandemic Tips the Scale in Favor of AI Market Competitive Scenario Select Advancements Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies Enabling AI Artificial Intelligence Continues to be on an Upward Trend Enormous Challenges for Artificial Intelligence Challenges in Deployment of AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media: A Prelude Artificial Intelligence: A Transformative Force with Engaging Story for Social Media Host of Compelling Benefits of AI for Social Media AI for Social Media: Limitations Indicating Need for Human Touch The All-Encompassing & Exciting Universe of AI Applications for Social Media Global Market Prospects & Outlook AI-Generated Content in Social Media: Bundle of Opportunities Pandemic Impact on the Market Market Challenges and Restraints Hurdles in AI-Created Content on Social Platforms Analysis by Technology Analysis by Enterprise Size Analysis by Application Regional Analysis Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Social Media Trends Creating Perfect Landscape for Artificial Intelligence AI Provides Real Time Information to Target Audience Digital Capabilities for Social Media Platforms Move to Next Level with AI Factors Making AI a Powerful Buzz in Social Media Domain Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function Accelerating AI Growth Backed by Future Secure Digital Infrastructure Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum Big Data Overload Accelerates Content Chaos Challenge Amid Rising Need for Information Governance (IG) Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data Increasing investments and R&D in AI Start-Ups to Jack up Market Demand AI Technology's Huge Impact on Social Media Attracts Big Tech Companies for Long Term Investments AI / ML Offers Significant ROI Possibilities for Enterprises Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence Leads to Regulation Concern in Enterprises Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure Gaining Importance in Modern Enterprises Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing Generative AI Gains Traction in Various Sales and Marketing Functions Gen Z Executives Are More Inclined to Adopt GAI Compared to Their Millennial and Gen X Counterparts AI Enables Availability of Effective Data for Public Health Services eCommerce Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity for Social Media AI Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the Business Case for Social Media AI Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning & Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands Emphasis on Social Advertising Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms IT Infrastructure Management Realm Emerges as Next Destination for AI Technologies Industry Collaboration with AI & ML Solutions to Optimize Digital Transformation Strategies New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential Deep Learning & ML-Based Tools Fuel Self-Service Automation Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Social Media AI Market Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Social Media
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)
Adobe Systems Incorporated Amazon Web Services, Inc. Converseon, Inc. Google LLC Hootsuite Inc. IBM Corporation LinkedIn Corporation Meltwater Meta Platforms, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Salesforce, Inc. Sprinklr Sprout Social, Inc. Synthesio Talkwalker X Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.