Mobile Water Treatment Market Growth Opportunities By 2031 At A CAGR Of 9.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mobile Water Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Mobile Water Treatment Market Research:The services commonly offered by the businesses in the mobile water treatment market are rental and lease. Among these, the rental segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of small-scale industries.The global mobile water treatment market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample PDF:The microfiltration segment under the technology type registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to its wide-scale usability. The market is analyzed between the different end users of mobile water treatment, including industrial and non-industrial users. The market is mainly driven by water contamination during natural calamities, increasing industrialization and the growth of chemical industries. However, frequent maintenance and costly operation of mobile water treatment equipment restrains the growth of the market.In Europe, France is a major economy in the region and has a large number of wastewater treatment plants. This is attributed to the EU regulation, which states that any residential zone of more than 2,000 inhabitants has the obligation to have a municipal wastewater treatment plant. This factor positively affects the wastewater treatment industry, thereby, positively influencing the mobile water treatment market.In addition, France is among the top ten exporters of cosmetic products. In 2020, French beauty exports accounted for more than 12% of the total exports made by the world that year. According to the French Federation for Beauty Companies (FEBEA), France's exports of beauty and personal care products rose by 2.5% in 2021, compared to 2019. This will have a positive impact on the mobile water treatment market for the cosmetics industry during the forecast period.Enquire Before Buying:Furthermore, on the basis of end user, the non-industrial segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing disposable income of people. This is driving demand for decontaminated and safe water for personal consumption.Key players in the market offer a wide range of products and services to sustain in the harsh competition in the market. In addition, business expansion also plays a major role in driving the growth of the market.For instance, in September 2021, Veolia Water Technologies, a market leader in mobile water treatment equipment is expanding its foothold in Saudi Arabia through the development and construction of a new regeneration and recycling service center and mobile assets in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This expansion will help the company to gain more customers and serve the existing customers in the country.Request For Customization:Top Players:Key companies profiled in the mobile water treatment market report include Aquatech International LLC., Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Water), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Filtra Systems, General Electric Company, Lenntech B.V., Proxa Mobile, Veolia Environnement, and WesTech Engineering, LLC.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

