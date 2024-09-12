AAC Anba Abraam Charity Announces Strategic Appointments And New Partnership To Strengthen Community Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AAC Anba Abraam Charity New Logo

Mervat Ibrahim, Supervisor, St Mary's Food Bank

Manal Boutros, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Liaison Officer, AAC Anba Abraam Charity

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AAC Anba Abraam Charity is proud to announce significant developments in its leadership and partnerships aimed at amplifying its impact across key initiatives that include education, food banks and other assistance for those in need. Highlights include Manal Boutros stepping into the role of Chief Development Officer (CDO) Liaison Officer, Dolce Media Group being named the agency of record to lead AAC's rebranding efforts, and continued support for community-focused programs such as St. Mary's Food Bank , the Meals on Wheels program, and St. Joseph Community Kitchen.Manal Boutros Appointed as Chief Development Officer (CDO) Liaison OfficerBefore entering the field of real estate, Ms. Boutros served as a staff member for the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations. Her career has been marked by a commitment to empowering individuals facing such challenges as illness, oppression and injustice. Her experience in global health and community-focused initiatives will contribute to AAC's ongoing efforts to support those in need.Dolce Media Group Appointed as Agency of Record to Lead AAC Anba Abraam Charity's RebrandingAAC Anba Abraam Charity is undergoing a strategic rebranding led by Dolce Media Group, its newly designated agency of record. This initiative aims to align AAC's public image more closely with its mission, while increasing public engagement and raising awareness of its charitable activities. Dolce Media Group's expertise in branding and digital marketing will be essential in expanding AAC's reach and strengthening its position as a leading nonprofit organization.Support for St. Mary's Food Bank, St. Joseph Community Kitchen, and Meals on WheelsAAC Anba Abraam Charity's commitment to combating food insecurity is manifested through its operation of St. Mary's Food Bank, a crucial community resource that operates daily to reduce food insecurity across its service areas. As a member agency of Foodbanks Mississauga, St. Mary's Food Bank collects, sorts, and distributes millions of pounds of food annually to individuals and families in need. Staff and volunteers work diligently to gather food donations from supermarkets, food manufacturers, and local businesses. The food is then sorted, packaged and distributed to underserved populations. By providing essential groceries, St. Mary's Food Bank plays an essential role in alleviating hunger and supporting the well-being of thousands of families and individuals.AAC also supports the St. Joseph Community Kitchen, which began as a soup kitchen and now operates two days a week at St. Mary's Food Bank's Dundas location. The program provides hot meals to homebound individuals and offers social skills programs to help clients integrate into the community. The facility includes a dine-in area, kitchen, counselling offices and training rooms, making it a comprehensive resource for those in need.Additionally, AAC is a proud supporter of the Meals on Wheels Program operated by St. Mary's Food Bank. This program serves homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities by delivering nutritious meals directly to their homes. Meals on Wheels not only provides essential food to its clients but also fosters human connection through their regular interactions with volunteers. This vital service helps prevent malnutrition and social isolation, supporting the physical and emotional well-being of the region's most vulnerable populations.Driving Educational Empowerment with Mississauga Career CollegeAAC Anba Abraam Charity provides crucial support to Mississauga Career College, an institution dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities, particularly in specialized fields such as health care and career development. Among the programs offered is the Pre-Medical Program, designed to equip students with the foundational knowledge necessary for medical studies and careers in health care. By supporting institutions like Mississauga Career College, AAC Anba Abraam Charity aligns with its mission of expanding access to education, empowering students from diverse backgrounds and fostering growth and self-sufficiency within underserved communities.Supporting Indigenous Communities in Northern CanadaAAC Anba Abraam Charity remains dedicated to supporting Indigenous communities in Northern Canada. One key initiative is the First Nations Community Mission, which involves an annual mission to Northern Ontario. This program aims to raise awareness about the cultural and social challenges faced by First Nation communities while providing essential support, including healthcare access and educational resources. AAC's efforts here are part of a broader strategy to address disparities and help these communities build self-sufficiency.About AAC Anba Abraam CharityFounded in 1994, AAC Anba Abraam Charity is dedicated to creating sustainable, long-term impacts through its wide range of initiatives aimed at addressing critical social issues. These include providing access to essential resources such as food, education, and income-generating opportunities. Through its food banks, career training programs, and community-based projects, AAC is committed to helping individuals and families achieve lasting self-sufficiency and stability. The charity's focus on inclusivity ensures that support is extended to all people, regardless of their religion, race, ethnicity or gender, with the goal of fostering stronger, more resilient communities.

Anastasiia Horbulova

Dolce Media Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Feeding Hope: St. Mary's Food Bank - AAC Anba Abraam Charity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.