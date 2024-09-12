(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe's leadership in the plant growth regulators market is attributed to the growing population, diminishing arable land, rising demand for increasing crop production, advances in agricultural technology and practices, and government initiatives supporting organic farming. Organic farming is gaining momentum within Europe's agricultural sector. In March 2021, the European Commission introduced an Organic Action Plan aimed at converting 25% of Europe's agricultural land to organic farming by 2030. Furthermore, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) supports these goals by providing financial incentives through rural development programs and offering technical assistance, best practices, and innovations in organic farming. These government-backed efforts are expected to boost the demand for natural plant growth regulators in Europe during the forecast period.
In 2024, France is expected to account for the largest share of the plant growth regulators market in Europe. The country's significant market share can be attributed to its extensive crop cultivation area, leading position as a top grain producer, largest organic production with a substantial organic acreage, and the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices aimed at enhancing yields.
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-growing Regional Market
The plant growth regulators market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is important for both the production and consumption of agricultural products, driven by its large population and the presence of prominent agricultural producers and farmers. The growing demand for high-quality agricultural and organic products and the rising need for enhanced agricultural productivity and yield are anticipated to boost the consumption of plant growth regulators in APAC countries, particularly in China, India, and Japan.
In 2024, China is expected to account for the major share of the plant growth regulators market in Asia-Pacific. The country's large market share is driven by a growing population, decreasing arable land, increasing demand for high-quality crops and yield optimization, the adoption of precision agriculture practices, an increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship, and advancements in technology and product innovation. In China, the growth of the plant growth regulators market is primarily fueled by the need to enhance farm productivity and growing concerns about the environmental impact of chemical use.
The U.S. Continues to Dominate the Plant Growth Regulators Market in North America
In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the plant growth regulators market in Europe. Factors contributing to the country's largest market share include decreasing arable land, expanding government initiatives to enhance organic agriculture, and the need for improved agricultural productivity. Additionally, the growing emphasis on organic farming and the rising consumption of organic products further drive market growth in the country.
The U.S. government is actively supporting precision farming initiatives. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has invested approximately USD 15 million in programs focused on integrating artificial intelligence and big data into agriculture. Additionally, in March 2023, the Senate Agriculture Committee introduced two bills aimed at expanding farmers' access to precision agriculture equipment. This growing government support is driving the increased use of smart spraying technologies, including drone sprayers and tractor-mounted sprayers. Consequently, enhanced access to innovative technologies and advanced application equipment is expected to boost the adoption of plant growth regulators in the U.S.
Plant Growth Regulators Market: Competition Analysis
This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past three to four years. Major companies in the plant growth regulators market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the plant growth regulators market were product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the plant growth regulators market include BASF SE (Germany), Corteva, Inc. (U.S.), Syngenta AG (A Part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina) (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL Limited (India), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan), Barclay Chemicals Manufacturing Limited (Ireland), Fine Americas Inc. (U.S.), Hangzhou Tianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Sikko Industries Limited (India).
Plant Growth Regulators Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
In August 2023, Bayer AG (Germany) committed USD 238.1 million (EUR 220 million) to a new R&D facility at its Monheim site, marking the company's largest single investment in its Crop Protection business. Scheduled to be operational by 2026, this facility will concentrate on developing the next generation of crop protection chemicals.
In June 2023, Corteva Inc (U.S.) inaugurated its integrated R&D center in Eschbach, Germany. The center is dedicated to advancing innovative crop protection and seed solutions for farmers. Corteva has invested approximately USD 6.5 million (EUR 6 million) in the expansion of this R&D facility.
In March 2023, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. launched Promalin, a plant growth regulator in India.
July 2022, Nufarm Limited (Australia) expanded its partnership with crop health company Enko (U.S.) for further innovation and development.
Scope of the Report:
Plant Growth Regulators Market Assessment - by Type
Cytokinins
Auxins
Gibberellins
Ethylene
Abscisic Acid
Other Types
Plant Growth Regulators Market Assessment - by Formulation
Water-dispersible & Water-soluble Granules
Solutions
Wettable Powders
Plant Growth Regulators Market Assessment - by Function
Plant Growth Promoters
Plant Growth Inhibitors
Plant Growth Regulators Market Assessment-by Crop Type
Cereals & Grains
Maize/Corn
Wheat
Rice
Other Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turf & Ornamentals
Other Crops
Plant Growth Regulators Market Assessment-by Geography
North America
Europe
France
Germany
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Plant Growth Regulators Market
Report Summary:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of Pages
|
227
|
Format
|
PDF
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2031
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
CAGR (Value)
|
9
%
|
CAGR (Volume)
|
6.6
%
|
Market Size (Value)
|
USD 5.41 Million by 2031
|
Market Size (Volume)
|
126,145.1 Tons by 2031
|
Countries Covered
|
Europe (France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa
