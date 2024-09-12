Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Name Penn Mutual To 2024 Best Workplaces In Financial Services & Insurance List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Services & InsuranceTM List . This is Penn Mutual's second time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Penn Mutual is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List is based on analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the financial services and insurance industry.

"Being named to this list reflects Penn Mutual's commitment to fostering a culture where our people can thrive."

"We are thrilled to once again be named to this prominent list," said Liz Heitner, Chief Human Resources Officer, Penn Mutual. "We believe in putting people first at Penn Mutual - this includes our employees, the Financial Professionals we partner with across the U.S., and our policyholders and clients. Being named to this list reflects Penn Mutual's commitment to fostering a culture where our people can thrive. From our flexible work environment that allows employees to choose where they work best, to the daily focus on Our Shared Commitment to the values of care, respect and belonging, we're incredibly proud of all the factors that make Penn Mutual stand out as an exceptional workplace in the financial services industry. This recognition is a celebration of who we are, and we thank our people for all they do to make Penn Mutual such a special place to work."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance," says

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

"These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

Penn Mutual debuted on this list in 2023.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For over 175 years, Penn Mutual has empowered individuals, families and businesses on the journey to achieve their financial goals. Through our partnership with Financial Professionals across the U.S., we help instill the confidence and reliability that comes from a stronger financial future. Penn Mutual and its affiliates offer a comprehensive suite of competitive products and services to meet the unique needs of Financial Professionals and their clients, including life insurance, annuities, wealth management and institutional asset management. To learn more, including current financial strength ratings, visit .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune

Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 194,000 responses were received from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60

employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey .

Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of

every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative ,

and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune .

From Fortune. © 2024 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with and does not endorse products or services of, Penn Mutual.

