Industrial Automation And Wireless Iot Connectivity Market Report 2024, With Detailed Profiles Of 79 Key Market Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial and Wireless IoT - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The installed base of active wireless IoT devices in the industrial automation is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.3% from 56.5 million units at the end of 2023 to 110.3 million units by 2028.

Wireless technologies are integrated into a wide range of devices that can be used throughout an automation system, from the enterprise level all the way to the control and field levels. The devices can be broadly divided into two segments: automation equipment and network equipment. In the automation equipment segment, high-volume product categories featuring wireless communications capability include instrumentation such as industrial sensors, as well as wireless I/O and field devices that connect to sensors, actuators and machines. Important product categories within the network equipment segment are wireless access points, gateways, routers and switches.

The analyst estimates that annual shipments of wireless devices for industrial automation applications including both network and automation equipment reached 10.7 million units worldwide in 2023, accounting for approximately 9% of all new connected nodes.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%, annual shipments are expected to reach 19.1 million in 2028. The installed base of wireless devices in industrial automation applications is forecasted to grow from an estimated 56.5 million connections at the end of 2023 to 110.3 million connected devices by 2028.

The adoption of wireless solutions in industrial environments is often a gradual process and an initial deployment typically comprises clusters of wireless devices connected to an existing wired network. Although wired networking solutions are still predominantly used for industrial communications between sensors, controllers and systems, wireless solutions are widely used as wire replacements in hard-to-reach or hazardous areas, on moving machine parts and on portable equipment. Standardised wireless technologies such as WiFi, IEEE 802.15.4 and Bluetooth have advanced to become the leading wireless technologies for industrial applications. Emerging technologies based on 5G broadens the addressable market for wireless communications as it allows for deployments where requirements related to bandwidth, latency or capacity cannot be fulfilled today.

Automation equipment such as wireless instrumentation is offered by many large automation vendors as part of complete systems for automation of industrial processes, but also by specialised providers. Emerson became the first company to market WirelessHART products in 2008 and has today an installed base of over 10 million wireless pressure transmitters worldwide.

Major wireless instrumentation vendors further include Yokogawa and Honeywell, which both provide field devices based on the wireless technology Other major industrial automation vendors that provide wireless field devices include ABB, Endress+Hauser, Hitachi, OMRON, Pepperl+Fuchs, Schneider Electric and Siemens. Wireless I/O and field devices are also offered by a diverse range of players that are primarily active in the industrial communications and control markets. These include for example Advantech, Belden, Banner Engineering, Cisco, MultiTech, OleumTech, Phoenix Contact, Steute, Wago and Weidmuller.

Major providers of wired industrial network equipment also offer wireless solutions to enable customers to monitor and control devices wirelessly in parts of the plant that are normally not connected to the control room due to accessibility or wiring costs. These include Siemens, Cisco, Belden, Moxa and Phoenix Contact, which all offer industrial wireless devices such as routers, gateways and access points along their wired solutions. Additional providers of industrial WLAN devices include small to mid-size vendors such as Advantech, Ependion, Wago, HMS Networks, Red Lion Controls, Nexcom, INSYS Microelectronics, Lantronix, Welotec and Teltonika Networks.

Cellular and unlicensed proprietary radio solutions are typically used for data acquisition and backhaul communications in distributed automation applications. The largest providers of cellular IoT gateways and routers in the industrial space include Cisco, Semtech, Digi International, Moxa, GE Vernova, HMS Networks, Advantech, Robustel, InHand Networks and Teltonika Networks. Vendors of proprietary radio modems are GE Vernova, FreeWave Technologies, Banner Engineering and Schneider Electric.

Highlights from the report:



360-degree overview of the IoT ecosystem in the industrial automation industry.

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 79 key players in this market. Updated market forecasts by technology, region and equipment category lasting until 2028.

The report answers the following questions:



Which are the leading wireless IoT solution providers for industrial automation applications?

What offerings are available from device vendors, platform vendors and service providers?

Which trends and developments are shaping the industrial automation market?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific?

What are the recent merger and acquisition activities in this market?

What are the key features of industrial software and IIoT platforms today? How will connectivity strategies in industrial automation evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

The Industrial Automation Industry



Introduction to industrial automation

Factory and process automation

Factory and process operations

Industrial automation architecture overview

Industrial automation market segments

The industrial automation market Industrial automation evolution

Wireless IoT Solutions in Industrial Automation



Wireless IoT infrastructure in industrial automation

Operations management

Equipment management and regulatory compliance Business models and project strategies

Market Forecasts and Trends

Market analysis



Installed base and unit shipments

Wireless technologies

Regional markets Major vendors

Market drivers and barriers

Value chain analysis



Industrial communications and control industry player

Industrial automation industry players

Wireless network operators and managed service providers IoT platform and IT industry players

Market trends



Expansion of wireless capabilities in modular devices enables flexibility

Partnerships continue to be an integral part of business strategies

Solution providers bet on AI to optimise industrial operations

Cobots and robot ecosystems pave the way for further factory automation

Process industries drive the adoption of LPWA technologies The maturing landscape of private LTE/5G networks at industrial sites

Global Automation Vendors



ABB

Bosch

Emerson

Endress+Hauser

FANUC

GE Vernova

Hitachi

Honeywell

Keyence

KUKA

Mitsubishi Electric

OMRON

Pepperl+Fuchs

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yaskawa Electric Yokogawa

Device and Software Vendors

Industrial control solution vendors



ADLINK Technology

Advantech

Axiomtek

Banner Engineering

Beckhoff Automation

Contec (Daifuku)

Kontron

Nexcom

OnLogic

Opto 22

Ovarro

Phoenix Contact

Red Lion Controls (HMS Networks)

Steute

Wago Weidmuller

Industrial wireless networking vendors



Acksys

Antaira Technologies

BEC Technologies (Billion Electric)

Belden

Cisco

Digi International

Ependion

Eurotech

Four-Faith Communication Technology

FreeWave Technologies

HMS Networks

Hongdian

InHand Networks

INSYS Microelectronics

Lantronix

Moxa

MultiTech

OleumTech

Robustel

Secomea

Semtech

Teltonika Networks Welotec

IIoT platform and software vendors



Altair Engineering

Amazon

Automation Solutions

Braincube

C3.ai

Davra

Device Insight (KUKA)

Exosite

IBM

IFS

Inductive Automation

Litmus Automation

Losant

MaintainX

Microsoft

Oracle

PSI

PTC

SAP

Software AG

Telit Cinterion Wind River (Aptiv)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Installed Base of Active Wireless Devices in Industrial Automation, Worldwide, 2023-2028

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900