ACM Chemistries® Launches OPT Initiative To Educate Hardscape Contractors And Support Paver Manufacturer Partners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACM Chemistries, a leader in the development of integral admixtures and inline surface treatments for manufactured concrete products, has introduced an initiative to promote Optimized Paver (OPT). The program is designed to educate hardscape contractors and assist them in upselling on higher value concrete pavers for their outdoor projects. By guiding contractors in marketing factory-treated pavers, ACM enables them to prioritize more profitable, high-value installations that will improve their reputations for longer-lasting, lower-maintenance, more aesthetically pleasing work.The OPT marketing initiative provides a robust suite of resources available at , including photography, videos, social media materials, homeowner handouts and more. These tools are designed to educate both contractors and their clients on the benefits of premium factory-treated pavers. Key advantages for homeowners include:. Richer, longer-lasting colors throughout the lifespan of the paver.. Resistance to stains or damage caused by food, leaf debris, pool chemicals, and fertilizers.. Enhanced durability against weathering in both hot and cold climates.. Reduced risk of unsightly efflorescence.All of these benefits are inherent in the pavers from the moment they are made. Because the OPT treatment is applied during the manufacturing process, it is chemically integrated into the paver and requires no further sealing at the time of installation or in the future.By leveraging these benefits, hardscape contractors can offer homeowners greater value, resulting in higher margin projects, greater customer satisfaction, and an increase in referrals from loyal clients. This shift not only boosts high-value installations but also maximizes profitability through warm leads and client recommendations.“Many well-known concrete producers manufacture pavers featuring Optimized Paver Technology. These premium products have been proven to increase homeowner satisfaction with the look and performance of their hardscaping,” explains Dean Jurik, VP of Sales & Marketing at ACM Chemistries.“Our goal with the OPT initiative is to help raise awareness of these products among contractors and direct them to our manufacturing partners so everyone – homeowners, contractors, and producers alike – benefits from broader use of optimized pavers.”Hardscape contractors interested in more information about the OPT program and optimized pavers can visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">OPTPavers.ABOUT ACM CHEMISTRIESKnown throughout North America as a dependable partner in materials, mix design, operations, education and training, Atlanta-based ACM Chemistries has been supporting the manufactured concrete products industry with best-in-class technical expertise and customer support since 2001. Their products include admixtures, surface treatments, AirFlowTM spacers and ancillaries for manufactured concrete products used in commercial and residential applications.Visit OPTPavers and ACMChem for more information.

