Jenny Buttrey Promoted To Georgia Transmission Vice President And Controller

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUCKER, Ga., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Transmission Board of Directors recently promoted Jenny Buttrey to serve as vice president and controller.

Buttrey first joined the Tucker-based electric transmission cooperative in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has held various positions of increasing responsibilities within the accounting discipline. Most recently, Buttrey served as controller, a position she has held since 2023.

Jenny Buttrey - Vice President and Controller, Georgia Transmission

Continue Reading

In this new role, Buttrey will serve on the cooperative's executive management team. Buttrey will also continue to provide leadership and strategic oversight to the organization's accounting function - including accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, fixed assets accounting, taxation and general ledger activities.

"We look forward to seeing Jenny excel in this new role," said President and CEO Barbara Hampton. "She has been instrumental in leading our adoption of new accounting software, as well as redesigning our accounts payable process. With this proven success record, we know Jenny will bring the same innovative spirit to her new areas of leadership."

Buttrey attended American Intercontinental University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance. She also earned her Master of Science in accountancy from the University of Phoenix. Additionally, Buttrey is a certified public accountant in Iowa and Georgia, and serves on the business and industry advisory council for the Georgia Society of CPAs. She is also a graduate of the Georgia EMC/University of Georgia J.W. Fanning Institute Management and Leadership Development Program.

In the community, Buttrey is an active member at Victory Baptist Church and volunteers with youth baseball at West Walton Park. She and her husband, DeWayne, are the parents of two boys and reside in Monroe, Georgia.

About Georgia Transmission

Georgia Transmission Corp., a not-for-profit cooperative owned by 38 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 5,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and more than 780 substations. These facilities deliver power to Georgia's EMCs providing electricity to more than 4.5 million Georgians. For more information, visit gatransmission.

SOURCE Georgia Transmission Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED