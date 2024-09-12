Parametric Insurance Market To Reach $34.4 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The increase in frequency and severity of natural disasters, driven by climate change, has highlighted the need for quicker and more efficient claims processes, which drives the growth of parametric insurance market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Parametric Insurance Market by Type (Natural Catastrophes Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Others) and Vertical (Agriculture, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Construction, & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033 " . According to the report, the "parametric insurance market" was valued at $18 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $34.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2033. Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today: The parametric insurance market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increasing frequency of natural disasters & climate-related events and faster & more transparent claims processing. Moreover, the surge in adoption of advanced technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, lack of awareness limits the growth of the parametric insurance market. (We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 127 – Tables

69 – Charts

312 – Pages Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2033

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$18 Billion

Market Size in 2033

$34.4 Billion

CAGR

6.6

% No. of Pages in Report

312 Segments covered

Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Drivers



Increasing frequency of natural disasters and climate-related events Faster and more transparent claims processing

Opportunity Surge in adoption of advanced technologies

Restraints

Lack of awareness



The Natural Catastrophes Insurance segment held the highest market share in 2023.



By type, the natural catastrophes insurance segment dominated the market in 2023, driven by climate change. In addition, advancements in technology and data analytics have enabled more accurate risk assessment and pricing, further boosting the demand for Natural catastrophe insurance and solidifying its dominance in the market. However, the specialty insurance segment nearly one-fourth of the parametric insurance market, this segment is expected to witness the largest of CAGR of 9.4%, due to its ability to address the evolving needs of organizations amidst rising commercial insurance prices and an expanding risk landscape.

This segment's growth is driven by the increasing adoption of parametric insurance solutions, which offer rapid and predictable payouts for a wide range of complex and emerging risks



The Manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. Manufacturing facilities often have significant investments in equipment, infrastructure, and raw materials, making them highly vulnerable to losses from accidents, natural disasters, or equipment failures. In addition, the complexity of global supply chains further amplifies the risk of financial losses, compelling manufacturers to seek comprehensive insurance coverage. However the construction segment accounted for nearly one-third of the parametric insurance market. This segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 10.4%. The sector's rapid expansion, driven by increased development, urbanization, and large-scale construction projects, has significantly heightened its exposure to various risks. These risks include project delays, equipment malfunctions, workplace accidents, and liability claim



The North America region held the highest market share in 2023.



By region, the parametric insurance market was dominated by North America in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the fact that in places such as the U.S. and Canada, parametric insurance has become a more feasible alternative for helping organizations create climate resilience and enhance catastrophe response and recovery. Moreover, insurance companies are increasingly expanding their parametric insurance business to the North American region, resulting in market growth



Leading Market Players-





Allianz

Axa xl

Chubb

Floodflash

Jumpstart insurance solutions, inc.

Berkshire hathaway specialty insurance

Munich re

Global parametrics

Swiss re

Zurich american insurance company

Scor se

Qbe insurance group limited

Sompo holdings, inc.

Hannover rück se Beazley group

The report analyzes these key players in the parametric insurance market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Parametric Insurance Market

Key Segments:

By Type



Natural Catastrophes Insurance

Specialty Insurance Others

By Industry Vertical



Agriculture

Aerospace and Defense

Mining

Construction

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

