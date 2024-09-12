Morph Massively Expands In Scope, Introduces The Global Consumer Layer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morph has created a true consumer layer dedicated to making blockchain applications an enduring reality for everyday users

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morph , a fully permissionless up-and-coming Layer 2 on Ethereum, introduces its as the global consumer layer for driving blockchain adoption for the mass markets. In an era where blockchain's potential has been heralded as revolutionary, the gap between its promise and mainstream adoption remains significant. While blockchain boasts decentralization, transparency, and security, only 3.9% of the global population interacts with the technology. Morph is here to change that.



Blockchain development has largely focused on niche technical improvements such as transaction speeds and enhanced consensus mechanisms. However, these innovations often do little to address the needs of the average consumer. The result is an industry plagued by complexity, inaccessible to the general public. This wall of complexity won't be breached by a single superapp; it must instead be countered with a robust, coordinated ecosystem of consumer-friendly blockchain products, such as those Morph provides.

Cecilia Hsueh, Co-Founder and CEO of Morph , commented,“Morph is the global consumer layer for blockchain. It is designed to dismantle the barriers that prevent widespread consumer adoption, connecting blockchain's vast potential with everyday consumers through an ecosystem of intuitive and accessible products. Its unique approach centers on creating a cohesive framework for the blockchain ecosystem, emphasizing usability and consumer-focused development.”

Morph's global consumer layer is a meticulously designed ecosystem of technology, services, and features that elevate it beyond a mere Ethereum L2. The company is bringing forth a new concept dedicated to making blockchain applications an enduring reality for everyday users. Solidifying its technological foundation, Morph combines elements of optimistic and zero-knowledge rollups, enhancing security and efficiency while at the same time supporting builders through funding, incubating, accelerating, user acquisition and GTM strategies.

“Morph equips builders with the resources they need to create applications for the mass market. We're here to provide builders with all the resources they need so they can focus on what they're best at, which is building,” Azeem Khan, Co-Founder and COO of Morph , said.“When we talk to builders in the market and look into research we continue to see that access to resources to help understanding with media coverage, community building, marketing, raising capital, and so on are among the most important needs. That's what we're here to fill.”

Morph's long-term vision is to introduce a paradigm shift in the blockchain industry, transforming it from a niche, tech-centric field into a universal utility that enhances everyday life for millions. Morph's mission goes beyond building better blockchain infrastructure or applications. They aim to reshape the entire landscape of Web3, creating an ecosystem where consumer-friendly blockchain solutions can flourish. By providing the necessary resources, support, and visibility, Morph is laying the rails for blockchain to become as integral to daily life as smartphones or social media.

