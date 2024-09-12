Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are gaining traction in the pharma due to their surface functionalization, adsorption properties, stability, and nanoscale structure, which can easily penetrate cell membranes. These physicochemical attributes make them ideal for encasing and delivering therapeutic chemicals to target body locations.

Carbon nanotubes are generally classified into either single-walled carbon nanotubes or multi-walled carbon nanotubes. The former comprises a single layer of graphene rolled into a tube, while the latter consists of nested single-wall carbon nanotubes. Although SWCNTs' and MWCNTs' diameters are usually between 1 and 2 nm and 2 and 100 nm, respectively, their lengths can approach the micrometer range. MWCNTs are preferred in mechanical applications, whereas SWCNTs are ideally suited for sensors and electronic devices. CNTs possess a large aspect ratio and are 100 times stronger than steel at one-sixth the weight, making them an excellent filler material. Both variants can be used as composites in windmills, aircraft and automotive components. (Solorio-Rodriguez et al., 2023).

Carbon nanotubes hold immense potential to replace silicon in electronic devices due to superior conductivity and smaller size, thus revolutionizing the electronics industry. They offer new functionalities; for example, CNTs can significantly enhance silicon anodes for Li-ion batteries, making them more resilient and able to withstand cracking during charge/discharge cycles.

In 2024, NoPo Nanotechnologies, an India-based startup, is expanding its production capacities of SWCNTs to service global battery manufacturers and supply CNTs to chipmakers in Taiwan and Japan.

