Challenged Athletes Foundation Athletes Shine At The 2024 Paralympic Games In Paris

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 4,400 from around 180 countries participated in the 2024 Paralympic Games. The event featured 549 medal events across 22 sports, making it a monumental gathering of the world's top Paralympic athletes​. Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) stands as a world leader and has raised the bar for elite athletes to make it to the world's biggest athletic stage. Of the Team USA athletes competing in Paris, 127 (58%) had received grants from CAF at some point in their career, a testament to the organization's dedication to helping athletes achieve their dreams.

“CAF has been a part of the journey for many of these Paralympians for years, and their participation on the world stage has been a source of pride for the entire CAF family,” said Bob Babbitt , CAF Co-Founder.“An even greater impact is the inspiration these athletes provide to the next generation of athletes with disabilities and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of this years heroes.”

Among the CAF athletes who excelled at the Paris Games, Oksana Masters made history by winning two gold medals in cycling. Samanta Bosco also stood atop the podium, securing gold. Australia's Lauren Parker added to the triumph with both a gold and a silver medal in cycling, along with another gold in paratriathlon. The Paratriathlon events showcased even more victories, with Haley Danz, Grace Norman, and Chris Hammer all claiming gold. Meanwhile, Mohammed Lahna , Kendall Gretch , and debut Paralympian Carson Clough earned silver, and Alyssa Seely , along with Mark Barr , rounded out the podium with bronze medals.

In Para Athletics, past CAF grantee Ezra Frech dazzled spectators with two gold medals, while Derek Loccident earned two silvers in the high jump and long jump events. Loccident's achievement is a testament to his dedication and the role CAF has played in helping him thrive as an elite athlete. On the track, Daniel Romanchuk added a gold in the 5000M and a bronze in the 400M to his impressive tally, and Hunter Woodhall, inspired by his Olympic-gold-winning wife Tara, secured his first-ever gold in the 400M and a bronze in the relay.

CAF-supported female athletes delivered standout performances in track and field. Beatriz Hatz captured bronze in the long jump, while Tatyana McFadden claimed silver in the 100M, and first-time Paralympian Arelle Middleton earned silver in shot put. Femita Ayanbeku made an impressive return to competition after having a baby, securing a 6th place finish. Meanwhile, Annie Carey set both a Paralympic and American record in the women's long jump and achieved two 6th-place finishes in her debut Paralympic Games.

In the swimming events, Team USA's Jessica Long, Morgan Stickney, and Mallory Weggemann delivered outstanding performances, each securing a gold medal in their respective events. Olivia Chambers also claimed a gold, showcasing her incredible talent. In addition, Noah Jaffe earned a well-deserved silver medal in the pool, while Evan Medell brought home a silver in Taekwondo, rounding out an exceptional showing for CAF-supported athletes

In team sports, CAF grantees Chuck Aoki and Zion Reddington led the Men's Wheelchair Rugby team to a hard-fought silver medal, and the Women's Wheelchair Basketball team, featuring Bailey Moody and Courtney Ryan , also earned a silver medal. Team USA Men's Wheelchair Basketball Captain Steve Serio led his team to their third consecutive gold, while the Women's Sitting Volleyball team, featuring Nikki Nieves and Bethany Zummo , matched that achievement by claiming their third consecutive gold medal.

Beyond the podium, there were incredible efforts by other athletes who have benefited from CAF grants, camps, and clinics. Trenten Merrill, Justin Phongsavanh, Kym Crosby, Owen Cravens, Jamie Whitmore, Eric McElvenny and Desmond Jackson all displayed extraordinary performances.

As CAF looks ahead to the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, the organization remains committed to supporting athletes on their journey to achieve their goals on the global stage. For a Media Kit of CAF Paralympic athlete bios, images and videos please visit 2024 CAF Paralympic Media Images .

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $178 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit .

