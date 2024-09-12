Global Sewing Machine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sewing machine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.97 billion in 2023 to $5.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the fashion and apparel industry, expansion of home sewing and DIY crafting activities, increased disposable income and consumer spending on apparel, demand for industrial sewing machines in manufacturing, emphasis on textile and leather industries, rise in popularity of customized and tailored clothing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sewing machine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of computerized and automated sewing machines, expansion of sewing machine markets in emerging economies, research and development in sustainable sewing technologies, need for specialized machines for technical textiles, emphasis on compact and portable sewing machines, growing demand for smart and connected sewing machines.

Growth Driver Of The Sewing Machine Market

The expansion of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the sewing machine market going forward. E-commerce refers to the exchange of goods and services or the sending of money or data over an electronic network, primarily the Internet. The sewing machine industry has been transformed by e-commerce, offering consumers a convenient and extensive online marketplace for researching, comparing, and buying machines, thus providing a broader array of choices and easy access.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sewing machine market include Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Major companies operating in the sewing machine market are increasing their focus on introducing Wi-Fi-connected sewing machines to gain a competitive edge in the market. Wi-Fi-connected sewing machines are sewing devices equipped with wireless internet connectivity for remote control and access to digital patterns and resources.

Segments:

1) By Type: Mechanical, Electronic, Automated, Embroidery, Overlock, Others

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Apparel, Shoes, Bags

4) By End-Users: Household, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sewing machine market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sewing machine market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sewing Machine Market Definition

The sewing machine refer to a machine used to stitch fabric and other materials together with thread. Sewing machine is used to improve the fineness and appearance of fabrics. They are mainly used to produce garments, textiles, and other fabrics. Sewing machines offered in a variety of plain or patterned stitches. They include means for gripping, supporting, and conveying the fabric past the sewing needle to form the stitch pattern. Most home sewing machines and many industrial machines use a two-thread stitch called the lockstitch. In the textile industry, two types of sewing machines are used - manual swing machines and electric sewing machines.

Sewing Machine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sewing Machine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sewing machine market size, sewing machine market drivers and trends, sewing machine market major players, sewing machine competitors' revenues, sewing machine market positioning, and sewing machine market growth across geographies. The sewing machine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

