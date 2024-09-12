Senior Star Recognized Among FORTUNE Best Workplaces In Aging Services 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sixth FORTUNE Recognition Reflects Senior Star's Commitment to Leading with Love

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Star, a leading provider in senior living, proudly announces its recognition on the prestigious FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM 2024 list. This marks the sixth time in the past seven years that Senior Star has earned this accolade, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to cultivating a workplace where associates feel valued, empowered and inspired to do their best work.

Senior Star's recognition on this list underscores its dedication to maintaining a culture where associates feel heard, respected and motivated to grow. As CEO Anja Rogers puts it, "This result brings me so much joy! It's a testament to the love and dedication our associates bring to work each day. We remain committed to fostering a workplace where love, trust and excellence go hand in hand, and where associates, residents and families all benefit from a culture of care and connection."

This achievement is particularly significant as it is based on the feedback of Senior Star associates themselves from an extensive survey conducted by analytics firm Great Place to Work. Remarkably,

99% of associates participated, sharing insights on workplace culture, trust in leadership, and overall job satisfaction.

Senior Star has always prioritized its associates, believing that when employees are happy, residents and their families benefit as well. The company's associate-first approach has cultivated a thriving culture rooted in its promise to "Do for each other with love." This philosophy has guided Senior Star for over a decade and continues to be a driving force behind the company's success.

The FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM list is a testament to the efforts of organizations like Senior Star that prioritize a consistent and inclusive employee experience across all levels and demographics. The evaluation includes feedback on 60 statements covering trust, respect, camaraderie, fairness and pride in their work, as well as demographic analysis to ensure positive experiences are shared widely among all team members.

About Senior Star

Senior Star is a family-owned company founded in 1976 that has become a nationally recognized industry leader for providing quality and innovative services to America's seniors.

Their portfolio includes six retirement communities in four states offering independent living, assisted living, nursing and memory support/care.

Learn more at .

About FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM:

The FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM list is based on employee feedback collected through the Great Place to Work® Trust IndexTM survey. Companies are evaluated on factors such as trust in leadership, respect and fairness in the workplace, with rankings determined by the extent to which employees across different roles and demographics share positive experiences.

