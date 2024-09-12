(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 56



Major shareholder announcement – Spar Nord Fonden

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby announce that Spar Nord Fonden has informed Spar Nord A/S that Spar Nord Fonden has increased its holding of shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S to 23,853,707 shares, equal to 20.27% of the share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.



Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment

No. 56 - Major shareholder announcement - Spar Nord Fonden - UK