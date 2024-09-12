Major Shareholder Announcement
9/12/2024 10:31:15 AM
Major shareholder announcement – Spar Nord Fonden
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby announce that Spar Nord Fonden has informed Spar Nord bank A/S that Spar Nord Fonden has increased its holding of shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S to 23,853,707 shares, equal to 20.27% of the share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
