76Th Emmy Awards Giving Suite Producers RMNG Raise Over $107,000 For Television Academy Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RMNG , the Los Angeles-based Experiential Marketing Agency, is producing the official 76th Emmy® Awards Giving SuiteTM September 13, 14, and 15. The Giving Suite will be open to nominees, presenters, and winners backstage during rehearsals and the LIVE broadcast at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE, and benefits the Television Academy Foundation.This year's Giving Suite sponsors, curated by RMNG, are top brands in their industries and are donating premium products and gift bags for the vibrantly designed backstage lounge. Products the celebrities will receive are from future-centric and beloved brands whose donations support the Foundation's education programs.Gifted items from brands include:Beekeepers Naturals - providing 80 gift sets of Propolis + Vitamin C Liposomal & Propolis LozengesBia Blooms - providing 80 fresh flower bouquets on-siteBoulevard Hospitality Group (BHG) - providing Dining Experience Vouchers to Yamashiro Hollywood with a total value of over $10,000Crumbl - providing Cookie Mini Packs & Special Limited Edition NEW DessertsDisney Consumer Products – providing an assortment of products including American Girl® Disney Princess Rapunzel Dolls and The Simpsons toys and collectibles by JAKKS PacificDooney & Burke - providing 80 signature Weekender Bags in Yellow, Red, and Natural color varietiesE Ink - providing both eReaders & eNotes with a total value of over $12,000Giovanni Cosmetics - providing 160 black silk bags filled with full-size products valued at over $200 in product aloneGoPuff - providing 80 gift cards for $75 in GoPuff DeliveryImpossible Foods & Hedley & Bennett - providing 70 Custom Embroidered ApronsJinx - providing an assortment of High-End Doggy Treats as part of its brand partnership with actor Chris EvansPortillo's - providing 70 Exclusive Branded Nalgene Water Bottles & 70 Custom Dog ToysTarot Teller - providing 78 Tarot Decks & GuidebooksTerraia - providing 80 sets of their Premium Body Wellness Blend VitaminsThe Classic T-Shirt Company - providing 80 Made in LA, 100% Sustainable Luxury T-Shirts in both men's and women's sizes valued at $70-$100 eachVacation Sunscreen - providing 80 sets of the world's best smelling NEW Whip Mouse Deluxe SunscreenThe suite's decor includes the Royal Velvet Collection from Cort Furniture, celebrating over 50 years at the forefront of furniture and design rentals. Custom floral installations provided by Bia Blooms.The majority of sponsors joining in on the 2024 Giving Suite are brand new to the Emmys, yet several have worked with RMNG in the past as clients. The brands are providing everything from fashion, skincare, haircare, and wellness to travel, culinary experiences, technology, and home decor. The array of offerings this year aligns with the theme and look of this year's backstage lounge-focusing on Hollywood's regency era with a pop of color and an original multimedia art installation that honors Emmys winners past and future.The Giving Suite experience produced by RMNG will feature, along with the sponsored products, an onsite embroidery station to customize gifts, Television Academy themed pop-a-shot for some onsite sports fun, and an interactive screen experience from leading technology brand E Ink. To top it all off, the centerpiece of the Giving Suite will be an eight-foot statue of Emmy herself, perched atop a vivid and luxurious floral tableau designed by Bia Blooms.RMNG is the sole, authorized vendor for the official Emmy Awards Giving Suite. For future sponsorship/donorship opportunities, contact Alyssa Mason, RMNG director of accounts, at ....The 76th Emmy Awards, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will broadcast live on ABC Sunday, Sept. 15, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE, and will stream on Hulu Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.About RMNGFor over 14 years, RMNG has brought brands face-to-face with their customers to make magic happen. Clients like Impossible Foods, Coca-Cola, Barbie, and Publix can pop up with a branded experience in Times Square, rural America or at the Emmys. With a specialty in mobile tours, pop-up events and out-of-the-box thinking, RMNG is a secret weapon for any brand looking to reach its audience with unexpected moments in unexpected places.About the Television Academy FoundationEstablished in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy/Foundation .

