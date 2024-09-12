New Study Of 300 Global Ceos Reveals: It's Time For Ceos To Roll Up Their Sleeves

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ulf Arnetz, Founder & CEO of Howwe Technologies, calls for action

Ulf Arnetz: Data from 300 global leaders show a gap between strategy and execution. Only 10% meet targets; it's time to drive real results.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's business whirlwind, crafting an effective strategy is only half the battle. The real test is in the trenches during the execution. In my experience as a CEO, I can see where we're dropping the ball-and it's costing us big time. In a new growth assessment report , Swedish SaaS company Howwe Technologies drew insights from over 300 CEOs and found a glaring truth: most companies are great at talking strategy but lousy at making it happen. Only 8% outshine their market competitors, and a measly 10% actually pull off their strategic plans on time. What gives?Let's cut to the chase: while a whopping 83% of CEOs boast of having a clear strategy, the confidence crumbles to 57% when asked about alignment within the organization. The deeper you dig, the worse it looks-barely half the executives can spot the company's top three priorities, and the frontline employees-a paltry 13% know what's on the strategic agenda.This disconnect isn't just frustrating; it's wasteful. With over four decades of leading from the front, one timeless truth stands out: your organization is only as strong as your people and employees are itching to contribute (82% want in!).What happens when your employees are unclear about the 'why' behind their tasks? What about understanding the impact of their efforts, or how these contribute to the company's broader objectives? It's no shocker-most people aren't just curious; they're eager to see how their individual contributions help the team succeed collectively. Yet they're kept in the dark about the big picture.So, the million-dollar question for every leader, whether you're in the C-suite or managing a frontline team: How can you ensure your staff not only understands the organization's main ambitions but also the smaller, everyday goals? More importantly, how can you guide them to spend their valuable time on the right activities?Out of 300 CEOs and functional managers, only half of the CEOs are happy with how their teams are pushing strategic priorities. CEOs are pretty much in the dark about the nitty-gritty of what's happening on the ground and the study found that only 34% have a clear view of their teams' progress, which means by the time problems become obvious, it's often too late to course-correct. This points to a serious alignment issue between the big bosses and their right hands. We need more than just nodding along in meetings; we need action, commitment, and a shared game plan.We see a clear transformation happening since nearly all CEOs recognize the need for cross-functional collaboration. Yet we have such a misalignment and only 10% of strategies cross the finish line as planned.So, what's the game plan? We need to tool up. But we're dangerously close to app fatigue with administrative applications like Asana and Monday that may help you and your team stay organized, but it's a great time commitment to enter and update all that manual data. We need to combine business intelligence with AI in systems that not only spell out strategic goals but make them visible and actionable for everyone-from the executive suite to the cubicle. These tools should drive the process forward, offer real-time feedback on our performance to keep everyone in the loop and pivot swiftly when needed, and most importantly predict so you can stay three steps ahead.Success in strategy execution relies little on technology and features; it's about minimizing organizational resistance. Imagine a company with 3,000, or even 10,000 employees, with 8 or 14 levels between the CEO (strategy) and the frontline employee (execution, or daily activity improvements). How can you get all managers and employees to learn these applications and their various functions? How can you accelerate and predict within these types of applications? These tools are simply not designed to help the CEO drive focus and execution.The study involving 300 CEOs reveals that the biggest challenge for CEOs is achieving alignment and bringing the organization on board. This requires an application designed for this purpose, one that answers the employee's "what's in it for me." An employee, 8 or 14 levels down from the CEO, won't use an application just because the CEO says so. They use it because it simplifies their work and helps them in their day-to-day work. Moreover, employees are already occupied with their normal operational tasks and need a proactive application they can engage with for a few minutes per week, yet feel supported and aided in their roles.In essence, the secret sauce to strategy isn't just having one-it's making sure it's implemented, and alive and kicking at every level of your organization. As leaders, it's on us to ensure our vision isn't just a slide in a presentation or speech at the annual town hall, but a daily reality for our teams. We need to foster a culture centered around transparency, accountability, and collective effort. This is crucial for driving change and only then can we transform our lofty strategic visions into ground-level victories. This call to action isn't just for the boardroom; it's for every leader who's serious about not just surviving but thriving in the chaos of today's markets. Let's stop being strategists and start being strategizers-those who make strategy a daily, dynamic force in their organizations. Let's get real about strategy, because the truth is, without execution, it's just another word.Data was collected by Howwe Technologies for the Howwe Growth AssessmentTM with responses from over 300 CEOs from global companies. Get your Howwe Growth AssessmentTM now .About Ulf ArnetzUlf Arnetz, a serial entrepreneur with decades of global business and SaaS experience, has founded and grown several multi-million-dollar companies. He's completed three strategic exits to NASDAQ-listed firms, including selling Corechange to OpenText. Ulf is a founder, investor, board member, and mentor, with roles at DICE, Cambridge Technology Group, and others. He has authored three books, won Swedish Entrepreneur of the Year, and earned the Deloitte Global Fast-500 award. Today, he's the founder and chairman of Howwe Technologies.

