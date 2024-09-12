Emerging Infectious Diseases In Thailand Highlight Need For Advanced Diagnostic Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vishuo Biomedical (Thailand) to Distribute Micronbrane Medical's mNGS Solutions

Agreement between Micronbrane Medical and Vishuo brings metagenomic to the country for rapid detection and response to infectious diseases outbreaks.

ZHUBEI CITY, HSINGCHU, TAIWAN, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Micronbrane Medical, a pioneering force in Metagenomic Next-Generation Sequencing (mNGS ), today announced a distribution agreement with Vishuo Biomedical (Thailand) LTD (Vishuo). The collaboration addresses the urgent need for comprehensive infectious disease diagnostics in the country by providing researchers and healthcare facilities with advanced mNGS solutions.

Thailand, like many countries in Southeast Asia, faces significant challenges with infectious diseases, including emerging pathogens and drug-resistant strains. Conventional diagnostic methods fall short in identifying the full spectrum of pathogens, resulting in delayed or inadequate treatment. mNGS technology allows for the unbiased sequencing of all genetic material in a biological sample, providing a more thorough and accurate method for detecting viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites from a single test.

By partnering with Vishuo, Micronbrane Medical will introduce its suite of mNGS products-from sample collection to bioinformatic analysis-to research institutions, hospitals, and diagnostic labs across the country. The complete assay called Pathogen Real-Time Identification by Sequencing (PaRTI-SeqTM) enhances the sensitivity and specificity of mNGS, making it a cost-effective and powerful modality for identifying pathogens quickly and accurately.

“Thailand's unique epidemiological landscape makes it imperative to transition to mNGS for rapid and comprehensive pathogen detection,” said Dr. Mengchu Wu, CEO, co-founder, and chairwoman of Micronbrane Medical.“Vishuo's extensive experience makes this collaboration a significant step in our efforts to manage infectious disease outbreaks across Southeast Asia and beyond.”

The need for advanced diagnostics is particularly acute in Thailand, a country that serves as a regional hub for travel and trade and is highly vulnerable to the rapid spread of infectious diseases. Integrating mNGS into routine diagnostics will enable healthcare providers to simultaneously identify known pathogens plus novel and rare infectious agents. Furthermore, mNGS plays a crucial role in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) monitoring, which is increasingly critical in both clinical and public health contexts.

“We are thrilled to distribute Micronbrane Medical's mNGS products, which are crucial for increasing the speed and accuracy of pathogen detection,” said Sarawut Wongphayak, Manager of Vishuo Biomedical (Thailand) Ltd.“With our deep understanding of the Thai healthcare landscape and the addition of PaRTI-Seq, we believe we can make a meaningful impact on healthcare in our country.”

The partnership aims to strengthen research and diagnostic capabilities, support public health initiatives, and ultimately contribute to better health outcomes across the region.



