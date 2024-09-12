Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Rajasthan On Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 12 (IANS) RSS Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat will visit Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday and will stay there till September 17.

RSS Jaipur province's provincial Sanghchalak Mahendra Singh Maggo said that Bhagwat will participate in various organisational meetings during this period and will hold discussions with workers.

On 15 September, he will deliver a speech at the volunteers' gathering programme at Indira Gandhi Sports Ground.

On 17 September, he will visit to Paota, where he will participate in Mahamrityunjay Mahayagya.

The RSS Prant Sanghchalak Rameshchandra Agarwal said that the Sarsanghchalak regularly travels across the country for the enlightenment and care of the workers.

In the centenary year of the Sangh coming in 2025, Bhagwat will also discuss topics like expansion of Sangh work, accelerating the work of social transformation and enlightenment of workers.

Besides Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale will also be on a tour of North West region (Rajasthan) where he will participate in various organisational meetings and will enlighten the workers.

Agarwal said that during second phase of his tour, Bhagwat will stay in Chittor province from 3 to 6 October. Similarly, Sangh's Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale will be on a tour of Jodhpur province from 25 to 29 September.

He said that these tours are being done with a view to expanding the Sangh work in its centenary year and to speed up the work of social transformation and to take care of the workers.