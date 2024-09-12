PATRIOT ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PROSPERA RISK ADVISORS EXPANDING RESOURCES AND FOOTPRINT IN TEXAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WASHINGTON, Penn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with

Prospera Risk Advisors. With nine locations in Texas, this partnership expands Patriot's footprint and depth of resources in the South-Central region.

Prospera is a newly formed agency with over 75 experienced insurance professionals from four separate entities – Benton-Luttrell Insurance; Bibby, Brilling & Associates; GBMB Insurance; and Weatherby-Eisenrich Insurance. These agencies, which have collaborated for over two decades, were consolidated to bring more resources, expertise, and streamlined service to their clients. Each agency will continue to operate under their legacy name until 2025. The leadership team of Prospera, led by Mari Eisenrich, CEO; Bill Martin, Board President; Jacob Eisenrich, Chief Operating Officer; and Russell Luttrell, Chief Revenue Officer, brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the industry.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO at Prospera Risk Advisors," said Mari Eisenrich. "Our four agencies have come together to drive accelerated growth, with each bringing unique skills, influence, and empowerment that resonate with our core values. Patriot distinguished itself among the many options we explored by offering targeted resources that elevate our sales and operations. Patriot respects the legacies we've built and brings a forward-thinking and innovative approach that other options lacked."

Prospera is a property and casualty insurance agency specializing in energy, construction, non-profits, and high-net-worth personal insurance. Their combined knowledge, areas of expertise, and standards of client care make them a powerhouse agency in Texas.

"I am honored and humbled to be part of the leadership team at Prospera Risk Advisors. Our four agencies have had many years of experience working together and have built a foundation of trust and respect," said Bill Martin, Board President. "We chose Patriot as a partner because of the resources they provide that will allow all of us at Prospera to get back to the business of selling insurance and taking care of our clients."

"I am ecstatic to welcome the Prospera team to Patriot," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "Prospera's core values align perfectly with what we call The Patriot Path – Appreciation, Positivity, Collaboration, Empowerment, and Transparency.

The Prospera team believes in hard work, honesty, and always doing the right things for the right reasons. We're excited that the team has chosen to continue its growth journey as part of the Patriot family."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 24th largest broker in the U.S. by

Business Insurance

and has been named to the 2024

Inc. 5000

list of fastest-growing companies.

With more than 1,900 employees operating in 194 locations across 28 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit

or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected] .





















